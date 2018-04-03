2018 BMW GS Trophy R 1200 GS Rallye Motorcycle Specs

Every two years since 2008, BMW Motorrad has organized its GS Trophy to challenge adventure motorcyclists with various contests among country-specific teams. To date, the BMW Motorrad International Trophy has taken place in Tunisia, South Africa, Patagonia, Canada and Thailand.

This June the 2018 GS Trophy Rally heads to Mongolia where 18 teams will vie for top points – with most of the riders on BMW R 1200 GS Rallye motorcycles. BMW Motorrad has specially prepped exactly 114 of these Rallyes, and they are headed to Mongolia for the sixth BMW GS Trophy.

What does it take to prep a GS for such grueling competition? Actually, not that much; all the parts required are available as ex works optional equipment or from the Original BMW Motorrad Accessories catalogue.

For nearly 40 years the GS has been synonymous with adventure, and the Rallye model adds to this sentiment. Besides the Lupine Blue color scheme, the Rallye is updated with everything needed for serious ADV riding, including updated protection and cross-spoke wheels fitted with Metzeler Karoo 3 off-road tires.

Following is a breakdown of these GS Rallye motorcycles that will serve riders in the 2018 BMW Motorrad International GS Tropy

2018 BMW R 1200 GS Rallye GS Trophy Highlights:

Lupin Blue metallic paint finish.

Cordoba Blue frame.

Black drivetrain.

Dynamic Package including DTC, LED headlight, Daytime running light, Hill Start Control, Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro, ABS Pro, LED turn indicators.

Cross-spoke wheels.

Metzeler Karoo 3 off-road tires.

Sports suspension.

Dynamic ESA.

Connectivity with multi-functional instrument cluster and 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display plus numerous features.

Passenger package including standard seats, standard windshield and centre stand.

Heated grips.

Chrome exhaust system.

Hand protectors.

On-board computer Pro.

Case holder.

Customized graphics kit including competitors name, blood group and country.

BMW Motorrad says its mechanics have also added various parts from the Original BMW Motorrad Accessories catalog to further enhance the GS’s performance and protection, including:

Adjustable rider foot pegs: The spring-loaded rider foot pegs offer increased comfort when riding in a seated position. When standing, especially during off-road riding, the tread deflects to give a zigzag outline for better grip and control. Adjustable between three heights.

Adjustable foot brake lever: Wider than before and height-adjustable thanks to a patented hinge mechanism, the foot brake lever improves the control of brake pressure when riding off-road in a standing position.

Adjustable gear lever: Provides improved control when standing.

Stainless steel cylinder head cover guard: If the worst comes to the worst, the cylinder head cover guard provides additional protection against damage. It also accentuates the exceptional design of the boxer engine.

Stainless steel engine protection bar: The stainless steel, electropolished engine protection bar provides effective protection for the cylinders without compromising the lean angle. Also combines perfectly with the cylinder head cover guard.

Enduro aluminum bash plate: This sturdy enduro aluminum bash plate was specially constructed for off-road use and provides optimal protection for the lower section of the engine.

Headlight guard: Protects the headlight during off-road riding (not homologated for road use). Quick and easy handling due to snap lock mechanism.

Stainless steel luggage grid: Robust luggage made of electropolished stainless steel.

Bag for pillion seat: This waterproof bag attaches to the pillion seat and offers 14l of storage (which can be increased to 18 l) – just the right amount for day trips.

First aid kit, large: DIN-Norm motorcycle first aid kit. Space saving and waterproof.

BMW ADVANTEC Ultimate engine oil: With original BMW Advantec Ultimate engine oil, the motorcycle will run the same as it did on the first day even after thousands of miles. It is perfectly attuned to your machine’s engine because it was developed by the same specialists who built it.

Check out the pictures below. For more on the the GS Tropy, visit BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2018 Central Asia.

2018 BMW R 1200 GS Rallye Trophy | Photo Gallery