International Six Days Enduro Qualifying: California & Michigan

The AMA Regional ISDE Qualifier Series’ second round of qualifying is scheduled for two locations this April: Lakeport, Calif., and Battle Creek, Michigan.

Riders can attempt to qualify for the U.S. ISDE team that will compete in the 2018 FIM International Six Days Enduro in Viña del Mar, Chile.

“The ISDE qualifying season is in full swing,” said AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Erek Kudla. “We were delighted to bring back the multi-event qualifying format last year. The competition was fierce in 2017, with some spots on the ISDE team being decided by razor-thin margins. This year is shaping up the same way, and we are looking forward to qualifying our very best riders through the close competition at these events.”

The AMA West Region ISDE Qualifier will be hosted by North Bay MC and is slated for April 7-8 in Lakeport, Calif.

The AMA East Region ISDE Qualifier Series round will be hosted by Michigan Sprint Enduros on April 28-29 at the Battle Creek Motorcycle Club facility near Battle Creek, Mich.

The AMA ISDE Regional Qualifier Series were re-introduced in 2017 to create a fair and exciting platform for determining which 21 Club Team riders will join the 10 Trophy Team riders to make up the official U.S. ISDE team.

Each qualifier series consists of three rounds, two days each.

Riders compete in one of four classes (E1, E2, E3, E4) on motorcycles ranging from 125cc to 500cc. They are scored on their overall performance and their performance in the E4 (40+) class, if applicable. Riders evaluations will be based on their best four days of the six days of competition.

Points scored in these events also count toward a rides’ respective local class championships.

The FIM International Six Days Enduro is the world’s largest annual off-road motorcycle competition. Since 1913, countries have sent their best off-road racers to exotic locations around the world to be tested on everything from sandy beaches to rocky crevices to deep woods to motocross tracks for the event’s top prize: the ISDE World Trophy.

In 2015, Ryan Sipes bested all ISDE scorers and the U.S. World Trophy Team dominated the 2016 event, with Taylor Robert claiming the individual rider honors. Crashes and injuries kept the 2017 U.S. team off the podium but expectations are high for a return to winning form in 2018.

Each country participating in the 2018 FIM ISDE is authorized to have four riders representing the World Trophy Team, three riders under the age of 23 representing the Junior Trophy Team, three female riders representing the Women’s World Cup Team, and three riders for each Club Team entered to represent their country.

Registration is now open for both April qualifying events. Those interested in competing in the West qualifier can register by visiting www.moto-tally.com/D36/Enduro/PreEntry.aspx. For those interested in competing in the East qualifier event, visit www.livelaps.com/promoter?7917 to register.

For more information on the AMA West qualifier event and facility, visit www.northbaymc.org.

For more information on the AMA East qualifier event and facility, visit www.battlecreekmotorcycleclub.com.