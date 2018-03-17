2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Review

While the 2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR is visually similar to the old model, the changes that have been three years in development have significantly improved its feel and behavior.

We took to the streets and roads of Northern Italy to find out what separates the new Brutale 800 RR from its impressive predecessors.

1. The new Brutale 800 RR’s revised fueling and chassis dimensions make it noticeably smoother and more stable than before. This motorcycle does everything exceedingly well. The 800 RR is easy to ride at slow speed, and yet also incredibly rewarding and confidence-inspiring to ride at high speed.

2. The powerful three-cylinder engine, with the innovative counter-rotating crankshaft, is now Euro 4 compliant without losing any horsepower. Peak power remains at 140 horsepower at 12,300 rpm, with the torque peak up 1.5 ft/lbs to 64 ft/lbs at 10,100 rpm.

3. The motor’s lack of rotating mass ensures the willing motor spins up quickly, so the Brutale reacts rapidly when asked. The downside is the motor does need quite a lot of revs when moving off the line. It is possible to (embarrassingly) stall the engine.

4. Updated engine mapping and TC algorithms are a big improvement, and the Brutale 800 RR is now very smooth on the throttle. The previous nervousness that was especially noticeable at small throttle openings around town, has completely gone. There are still four power modes—Sport, Normal, Rain, and a Custom setting for individual preference—easily changed on-the-fly with a button on the twistgrip-side handlebar. Despite the extremely high level of engine tune and relatively aggressive Sport mode, the Brutale is still pleasingly tractable at low speed. I loved the smooth yet responsiveness of the throttle; this is an easy machine to ride.

5. An obvious upgrade is a new gearbox and quickshifter system that includes a flawless blip-downshift. There is now reduced effort required at the shift lever, so it feels soft yet precise, and smooth to operate. Aggressively riding the twisty Italian roads around Lago Maggiore requires a lot of rapid ratio-swapping, and the Brutale’s gearbox was an absolute pleasure to use.

6. A lot of effort has been dedicated to update the eight-level traction control calibration to make it much more accurate. The Brutale 800 RR does not have an IMU, so TC algorithms depend on the wheel speed sensors for accuracy and there is no separate wheelie control. In TC-2 setting, the Brutale is willing to power wheelie in both first and second gears.

7. The 43 mm Marzocchi fork now has DLC-coated aluminum inner sliders and anodized aluminum outer legs that save 4.4 pounds on each side! The Sachs rear shock is unchanged. The steering damper atop the triple clamp couldn’t be easier to adjust. However, the RR’s dry weight remains unchanged at a claimed 386 pounds. It’s time for MV to quote accurate curb weights.

8. The Brutale is a lot more stable, especially at speed. The wheelbase has been extended by about three-quarters of an inch to just over 55 inches, and the trail at 4.1 inches has been extended slightly from 3.7 inches. The Brutale 800 RR still retains its amazing agility, and the old mild bar-waggle at every speed has now gone completely. This leaves the Brutale absolutely stable, even when riding hard. Credit for increased chassis rigidity and better handling must be given to the additional engine mounting point on the steel trellis frame.

9. The eight-position steering damper is a non-event, but it is there. It runs across the top triple clamp and the adjuster knob is on top in the middle, so it is super-easy to adjust while riding. I cranked it up to max firm just to see and it didn’t make any difference that I could discern. The 800 RR is so well behaved—maybe some of that can be attributed to the damper.

10. The mixed conditions of the Italian roads were handled superbly by the Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires fitted to the 800 RR. The Diablo Rosso IIIs have better wet weather grip than the Supercorsas, and in the dry they were exemplary, with nary a slip or slide anywhere. The Brutale’s new wheels are forged aluminum with cool machined slots and accents. They perfectly complement the bike’s drop-dead gorgeous good looks.

11. ABS comes as standard on the Brutale 800 and that also includes rear wheel lift mitigation to help control stoppies. The Brembo calipers, operated by a Nissin master pump, have a soft initial bite with progressively powerful stopping power. In traffic, I had a ‘moment’ induced by a careless car driver. Happily, the Brutale reacted perfectly to my panicked braking. The rear brake is quite soft, and I found it a useful tool when I got a little exuberant with a wheelie. Overall, I really enjoyed the feel of the MV’s brakes at both ends.

12. Ergonomically, the Brutale’s relatively tall seat height of 32.7 inches will definitely challenge some riders. I have long legs and was only just able to flat-foot when stopped. However, the motorcycle is so light and well balanced, most people won’t find it a problem even if they have to stretch a little to reach the ground. The rider seat is firm, yet comfortable as well, and there is plenty of room.

13. Despite the sporting position of the footpegs, overall they were comfortable to use. However, the classic MV signature right-side triple pipes can interfere with my right heel when pivoting my foot for right hand turns. It’s not as bad as some I’ve used—such as the Ducati Monster 1200— but it is there.

14. Particular attention has been paid to the passenger accommodations. The new split seat is claimed to be much more comfortable for the pillion rider, while the detachable and stowable grab handles are a nice touch. No, I couldn’t find anyone in Italy to ride on the back to check.

15. As part of its Euro 4 compliance toolset, MV Agusta uses advanced audio research tools to precisely identify where different noise levels come from the engine. This helped the engineers to redesign the engine covers and internal engine parts to quieten mechanical noise. It also has the effect of multiplying the intoxicating intake roar and exhaust tone, which are hallmarks of the MV Agusta range of motors.

16. The instrument pod is disappointing. The really important information on the LCD screen is easy enough to see, although the TC and other settings are tiny and difficult to see at a glance. On a premium motorcycle with such advanced technology, I expect a good-looking and legible color TFT display. That is now de rigueur—even on much less expensive motorcycles.

17. Incredible build-quality and MV Agusta exclusiveness does not come cheap. At $18,500, the Brutale 800 RR’s price is about as jaw dropping as the rest of the machine. MV makes premium quality machines sold at a premium price, and it’s difficult to say the 2018 MV Agusta 800 RR isn’t worth every penny.

RIDING STYLE

2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 798cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Maximum power: 140 horsepower @ 12,300 rpm

Maximum torque: 64 ft/lbs @ 10,100 rpm

Maximum speed: 152 mph

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ hydraulic actuation

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis w/ aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm inverted Marzocchi aluminum fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Progressive Sachs shock; 4.9 inches

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Wheels: Aluminum alloy

Front wheel: 3.50 x 17

Rear wheel: 5.50 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating steel discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers

Rear brake: 220mm steel disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: Standard w/ rear wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.1 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg

Claimed dry weight: 386 pounds

2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Colors:

Pearl Shock Red/Metallic Carbon Black

Pearl Ice White/Metallic Carbon Black

2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Price:

$18,500 MSRP

2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Review | Photo Gallery