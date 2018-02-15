Kawasaki Recalls 3,964 Ninja ZX10R and ZX-10RR Models due to Potential Gear Breakage

Kawasaki has recalled 3,964 of its 2016-2018 Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR (ZX1000R, ZX1000S, and ZX1000Z) motorcycles due to possible transmission issues.

The recall was triggered because a high impact force may cause transmission gears to break during shifting. On affected ZX-10R and ZX-10RR motorcycles, the breakage of a transmission gear may cause the loss of control creating the potential for a crash. Two related warranty claims have been received from US market.

The recall report indicates the chronology as follows:

January 2017 – Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (KHI) received a report from Thailand distributors (KMT) that the gear was not possible to change after shifting. KHI began investigation.

July 2017 – KHI investigated the broken transmissions from the market and found the rims of the output 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gears were broken due to excessive impact force.

January 2018 – As a result of the investigation, KHI found the strength of the gears was not sufficient and could break if excessive impact force was applied during use.

January 25, 2018 – Based on collected information and KHI's internal investigation results, KHI decided to initiate a recall campaign.

The production date range of the affected motorcycles is September 9, 2015, to December 13, 2017. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) range begins with JKAZXCR10GA000014 and ends with: JKAZXCZ17JA003130.

Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the second, third, fourth output gears and the second input gear, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 15, 2018. Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Kawasaki’s number for this recall is MC18-01.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V089000.