Motorcycle Tour Guides | 10 Must Haves
The best way to see the world abroad is on two wheels. We all need some necessities when traveling long distances via motorcycle. The following items come direct from years of experience running motorcycle tours with track time on MotoGP circuits.
Leod Escapes staff will be running seven international tours this year and these items will be on every one. To increase your safety, comfort and overall smiles per mile make sure these items or an equivalent solution are on your packing list.
1. Gravity Travels Gear Clothesline
Traveling light means hotel sink laundry… quick drying clothes still need to air out to dry.
2. DayGos Foldable Travel Duffel
Overweight luggage? Laundry? Pannier liner? You need a spare bag. Get one that vanishes into nothing until you need it.
3. Verbatim Travel Adapter 4 Port USB Charger
Phones, video cameras, tablets, set it to charge as soon as you get to your foreign hotel anywhere.
4. Antigravity Mirco-Start Sport portable charger and jumper
Recharge your smart phone four times and jump start any motorcycle.
5. Leatherman Charge TTI
Leod’s favorite multitool that’s solved countless problems on the road. Get the accessory tool heads. Hide it from TSA’s sticky fingers deep in your checked luggage.
6. Nonda Phone Charging Cable
Having your smart phone while you travel is vital. Buy a tougher cable and a spare
7. Stackable Pill Tower
Searching for medication in a foreign country is no fun when you are in pain or sick. Bring supplies in this.
8. Garmin Virb Ultra Video Camera
Leod’s choice to capture on bike moments. Built in image stabilization. More reliable and easier to use than other 4k action cameras.
9. Rolo Bag
Roll clothes up and compress. Then unroll and hang the bag anywhere. If you’re base layers can’t fit in here, you are packing too much.
10. Geartronics Tire Gauge
Important safety tool, especially if you’re on a rented motorcycle.