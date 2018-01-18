Leod Escapes “Track & Tour” Motorcycle Trips

1. A 10 day escape including 3 and 4 star hotels

Always includes breakfast, airport transfers and a welcome and farewell dinner. Some tours include more food depending on the evening accommodations.

2. Sport touring and track bikes are included

The variety available depends on which tour you go on and how early you book. Track bikes are new Ducati 959 Panigale for Italy, BMW S 1000 RR everywhere else.

3. Bring gear you know fits

Sometimes track gear rental is available. but why risk it? Bring your signature leathers that fit and look good in photos.

4. If you are riding Intermediate/Group B at the track, then you’re ready

You average MotoGP circuit is wider, smoother and faster so you’ll still be in for a joyous challenge. Different track and tour vacations have different track day formats, but there is always a solution to make sure you are riding with people of similar ability.

5. Everyone is a track rider

Your fellow tour riders want the roller coaster of fun; not the merry go round of pleasantness. They are more game for a laugh, don’t need a menu in English, know how to mitigate risk and are more capable riders.

6. Airfare is up to you but there are some key principles

Riders come in from all over the world and peoples have different flight preferences. Generally you’ll be booking your flights 3 to 5 months in advance. Setting up a watch alert on kayak.com or hopper.com and looking directly at regional carriers prices will often help you get the best value.

7. If you don’t have it, get your passport, it’s easy

Become a citizen of the world. Start the process early to avoid all the “rush” fees from expediters. You are a motorcycle rider, international travel can’t intimidate you.

8. Your passenger may enjoy the tour more than you!

These are curvy touring routes in remote locations so your passenger is getting the best seat in the house, while you’re just enjoying the road.

9. Ride, eat, sleep and laugh like a local

If you had a fun track riding cousin who lived there, this is where they would take you. Routes focus on back roads, authentic experiences and a few big sites that are worth it.

10. Which tour should I take first?

Italy is like riding through a romance novel, has the best dinners and the track is legendary. Australia is an expedition to lonely twists, crazy critters and the best MotoGP track. Spain is an vista filled curve factory across a forgotten empire with a massive circuit. California is the best sport touring in the USA, the widest array of country and the most famous turn in road racing. Germany and the Italian Alps is the most challenging sport touring and MotoGP track with the most stunning views and wildest nights. Leod’s favorite tour is Sachsenring & the Italian Alps.

