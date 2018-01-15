Mid-Atlantic BDR Video Trailer

When it comes to film and adventure riding here in the USA, no organization does it better than Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR).

It’ll began in Oregon in 2009 when Touratech-USA and GlobeRiders created a route from Washington to California that consisted of mostly dirt roads. That was the original Oregon BDR (OBDR), and the movement to find mostly dirt-roads through states has since grown.

ADV riders now have BDRs for Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Montana and Wyoming are also currently under development.

It’s clear to see that the BDRs catered to the West Coast riders, but this changes in 2018. The Mid-Atlantic Backcountry Discovery Route (MABDR), supported by American Honda Motor Co., is set for release on February 1.

The MABDR showcases a 1,0080-mile route through Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, and includes some tracks used during the Touratech Rally East held in Pennsylvania.

Also arriving with the MABDR route are free GPS tracks, online travel resources, a waterproof map by Butler Maps, and a feature-length documentary film directed by Sterling Noren.

Speaking of new route, BDR says: “The MABDR is a scenic dual-sport adventure on dirt, gravel and paved roads through remote parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Starting in Damascus, Va., and ending in and ending in Lawrenceville, Tioga County, Pa.

“This 1,080-mile route primarily uses forest roads and rural country lanes through the Appalachian mountains, majestic forests, bucolic farming landscapes, Amish country, and locations that played pivotal roles in early American history.”

In typical BDR fashion, the trailer above was released ahead of a movie tour sponsored by MotoDiscovery at various motorcycle dealerships.

The MABDR is brought to you by the America Honda Motor Co., Inc., Cross Country Cycle, Touratech, KLIM Technical Riding Gear, USA Motorcycle Adventures, EagleRider Pittsburgh, SENA, Wolfman Motorcycle Luggage, and other sponsors. The MABDR Movie Tour is sponsored by MotoDiscovery.

For additional information, visit Mid-Atlantic BDR.

2018 MABDR Movie Tour Dates:

February 2 – Metuchen, NJ

February 9 – Asheville, NC

February 10 – Salem, VA

February 15 – Seattle, WA

February 16 – Prosser, WA

February 17 – Tyrone, PA

February 20 – Salt Lake City, UT

February 21 – Charlotte, NC

February 22 – Las Vegas, NV

February 23 – Pittsburgh, PA

March 22 – Denver, CO

May 19 – San Diego, CA

More dates TBA soon