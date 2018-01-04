2018 Sturgis Buffalo Chip Bands & Events

The 2018 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may be eight months away, but the anticipation is already high as more bands and events are added to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

The Buffalo Chip announced this week the addition of two new bands – The Marshall Tucker Band and Aarron Lewis, the former lead singer of Staind – and the return of the Buffalo Chip TT.

“This is shaping up to be the best year in Buffalo Chip history,” said Rod Woodruff, Sturgis Buffalo Chip President. “The list of incredibly talented musicians and racers coming to entertain guests in 2018 is so over the top that nobody will want to miss even one day this year.”

The Marshall Tucker Band (Friday, August 3)

Hit songs from seven gold and three platinum albums have made The Marshall Tucker Band part of the soundtrack of many lives. The anthem “Heard it in a Love Song” leads the parade of hits that also includes “Fire on the Mountain,” “Can’t See You” and “Take the Highway.” The band’s music has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows.

Aaron Lewis (Tuesday, August 7)

Aaron Lewis took his success with alternative rock band, Staind and returned to his traditional outlaw country roots with a whole lot of experience and a couple of unforgettable hits. “It’s Been Awhile” and “Outside” will follow Lewis as testaments to his incredible success as a songwriter and singer. He’s bringing his remarkable talents with him as he ventures into the country side of music creating hits like the certified platinum “Country Boy” performed with George Jones and Charlie Daniels and his new album, “Sinner.”

American Flat Track (Sunday, August 5)

The electrifying action of American Flat Track Grand National Championship racing returns to the amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 5, and will later be televised on NBC Sports. Spectators will feel the excitement of the Buffalo Chip TT Races, presented by Indian Motorcycle as they witness the action trackside, from skywalks, bars and other elevated viewing decks, a thrill not found at any other race in the world. In 2017 Shinedown lit up the amphitheater after the race. This year another great headliner, yet to be announced, will explode onto the stage following some of the best racing on the planet.

2018 Sturgis Buffalo Chip Schedule (as of January 4):

Friday, Aug. 3: The Marshall Tucker Band

Saturday, Aug. 4: Foreigner

Sunday, Aug. 5: American Flat Track Race Buffalo Chip TT Presented by Indian Motorcycle

Monday, Aug. 6: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Tuesday, Aug. 7: Aaron Lewis

Wednesday, Aug. 8: Eric Church

Thursday, Aug. 9: Kid Rock

Friday, Aug. 10: John Kay and Steppenwolf

Saturday, Aug. 11: Headlining concerts to be announced

