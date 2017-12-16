Kawasaki Z125 Pro Recall

Kawasaki has recalled 9,914 of its 2017-2018 Z125 PRO & PRO KRT Edition motorcycles due to possible engine stalling. Kawasaki says the Z125 (models BR125JHF and BR125JJF) may have a faulty fuel-injection setting in the Electronic Control Unit (ECU).

In the affected bikes, the drop of engine RPM may cause engine stalling. The improper setting of the ECU causes the combustion state to become unstable at small throttle applications when stopping or starting the vehicle. This could create the potential for a crash. No field claims have been received from the US market.

The recall notice states that Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the ECU, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA campaign number is 17V774000.