I attended my first AMA Adventure Riding Series in 2012, the event held in the middle of Pennsylvania, just over 100 miles from the homestead. Adventure motorcycling was on the rise then, and it has continually garnered more traction since.

For 2018, the AMA’s ADV series returns with KTM once again as the sponsor. This week the AMA released the schedule for the 2018 KTM AMA National Adventure Riding Series, which features 20 rounds.

The series first appeared in 2007, usually run in conjunction with other dual-sport organizations.

Speaking of the series, AMA Recreational Riding Manager Heather Wilson says “Many men and women are upgrading to larger, yet more versatile, bikes to be able explore highways and back roads.

“We are proud to provide AMA members with opportunities to get out and ride. And we appreciate KTM’s support for the series and the company’s commitment to the adventure riding segment.”

For 2018, the series is once again sponsored by KTM:

“KTM is excited to return as a sponsor. We saw fantastic growth in the series in 2017,” said KTM Ride Orange Manager Mark Hyde. “Our staff had a great time meeting the riders at many of the national adventure rides this year and we have expanded our staff to support even more events next year.”

The 2018 KTM AMA National Adventure Riding Series schedule boasts 20 events throughout the country. Some longtime national adventure riding event organizers remain on the schedule, while other organizers who have been hosting adventure rides for many years have been added.

Returning this year is the KTM East Coast Adventure Rider Rally. The event is hosted by Pine Barrens Adventures LLC, and KTM will provide additional support.

KTM Ride Orange Event Specialist and eight-time AMA National Enduro Champion Mike Lafferty praised the event organizers who host these quality events.

“A lot of planning and physical labor go into hosting an event,” Lafferty said. “Without organizers like these, it wouldn’t be as easy for an adventure rider to find other motorcyclists who enjoy this style of riding or to find routes they may not think to travel on their own.”

2018 KTM AMA National Adventure Riding Series Schedule

April 14-15: Slate Creek Adventure Ride

Appalachian Trail Riders – Bybee, Tenn. April 21-22: Perry Mountain Tour Run Adventure Rally

Perry Mountain Motorcycle Club – Stanton, Ala. May 5-6: Yosemite Adventure Tour

Family Off-Road Adventures – Buck Meadows, Calif. *KTM East Coast Adventure Rider Rally*

May 19-20: Snow Shoe Mountain 500

Pine Barrens Adventures LLC – Snow Shoe, W. Va. June 2-3: Show Me 500 National Adventure Ride

Midwest Trail Riders Association – Bixby, Mo. June 2-3: Durty Dabbers Great Adventure Dual Sport

Durty Dabbers – Lock Haven, Pa. June 9-10: Ride for Research

Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders – Wabeno, Wis. June 22-24: Big Bear Run

Big Bear Trail Riders – Big Bear, Calif. June 23-24: PA Grand Canyon 500

Pine Barrens Adventures LLC – Gaines, Pa. June 23-24: Ozark 200

Arkansas Dirt Riders, Inc. – New Blaine, Ark. July 21-22: Copperhead National Adventure Ride

Hocking Valley Motorcycle Club – Logan, Ohio August 10-12: Enchanted Circle Adventure Rally

RPI LLC – Taos Ski Valley, N.M. September 1-3: Wild West Tour

High Desert Adventures – Prineville, Ore. September 8-9: Blue Ridge Adventure Ride

Appalachian Trail Riders – Pineola, N.C. September 22-23: Big Woods 200

Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders – Wabeno, Wis. September 29-30: Renfro Valley Adventure Ride

Appalachian Trail Riders – Mt. Vernon, Ky. October 13-14: Buffaloe 500 National Adventure Ride

Stoney Lonesome Motorcycle Club – Columbus, Ind. October 20-21: Howlin’ at the Moon

Arizona Trail Riders – Prescott Valley, Ariz. October 26-28: Pine Barrens 500

Pine Barrens Adventures LLC – Hammonton, N.J. November 23-24: L.A. – Barstow to Vegas

District 37 Dual Sport – Palmdale, Calif.

The series schedule and detailed information about the events can be found at AMA Adventure Riding.

Be sure to follow the series’ official Facebook page. Post your photos from the events on social media using #AMAadv.