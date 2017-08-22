Indian Motorcycle Experience Center Opens in Spirit Lake, Iowa

For those looking to truly connect with Indian Motorcycle, America’s oldest motorcycle brand, which was founded in 1901, now provides the perfect solution.

Indian Motorcycle has launched an Experience Center at its Spirit Lake, Iowa, manufacturing facility. Indian Motorcycle fans can now check out current and historic Indian motorcycles, and take a factory tour that shows the high-tech robotics assembly process.

Visitors will observe the assembly process that’s conducted from start-to-finish with robotic machinery and witness new Indian motorcycles come right off the line. The Spirit Lake Experience Center will also serve as a venue for private events.

“As America’s first motorcycle company, we have a rich history and a loyal following of motorcyclists,” said Steve Menneto, President, Indian Motorcycle. “Right in America’s heartland, the Experience Center not only serves as a unique destination for motorcyclists to engage with the brand, but also showcases our outstanding people who build premium motorcycles.”

Menneto welcomed the new Experience Center with Spirit Lake employees, friends and family members during an honorary ribbon-cutting ceremony. Motorcyclists attending the Boji Bike Rally had the first the opportunity to visit the Spirit Lake Experience Center.

The Experience Center will be open for complementary tours on Mondays and Fridays through November 3, 2017. Tours will reopen in 2018. Tours will be conducted through appointments only, which can be made by calling Indian Motorcycle Spirit Lake at 712-336-6955.

For more information, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.

Indian Motorcycle Experience Center