Michael Dunlop to Pilot Turner Racer Yamaha TZ 250 at Lightweight Classic TT

Lightweight Classic TT News

Turner Racer has appointed 15-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop to join Daniel Cooper in this year’s Lightweight Classic TT race.

Dunlop will pilot a a Yamaha TZ250 for the team owned by Roger Turner during the Lightweight Classic TT, which is set for Saturday, August 26.

Dunlop will debut on a 250cc motorcycle at the Classic TT, though he has much experience on lightweight machinery. He claimed the lightweight win at the 2008 North West 200, and he his first at the 37.73-mile Mountain Course arrived in the 2006 Ultra-Lightweight Newcomers Manx Grand Prix.

Dunlop’s appearance in the Lightweight Classic TT places the current outright lap record holder in all four Classic TT races; he’s also confirmed for Black Eagle Racing in the Bennetts Senior and Sure Junior Classic TT Races and Team Classic Suzuki in the Motorsport Merchandise Superbike Classic TT Race.

Cooper campaigned the 2008-spec TZ Yamaha for Turner Racing at last year’s Classic TT although problems during practice week meant he was unable to make the start grid. With a year’s experience under their belt though, the team are confident of giving a good account of themselves this time around and providing the two riders with a great chance of success.

Like Dunlop, 2015 TT Privateers Champion Cooper has a vast amount of two-stroke experience having won the 2006 125cc British Championship on the KRP Honda.

“We are very excited about this years Classic TT and are delighted to be working with undoubtedly the best TT rider around at the moment in Michael Dunlop,” Roger Turner says. “Michael has a lot of two-stroke experience and is excited about riding in the Lightweight Race. We are working hard to make sure we put a bike under him capable of winning the race. With Dan there is a lot of unfinished business after last years disappointment, but we have put that bad luck behind us and will be aiming to have two bikes on the podium.”