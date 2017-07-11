2018 Yamaha TW200 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2018 Yamaha TW200
While not marketed as a retro bike, the 2018 Yamaha TW200 fits the bill. However, that’s simply because it hasn’t had any significant changes in decades.
As a result, the 2018 Yamaha TW200 still has a 28mm Mikuni carburetor, an air-cooled motor, a rear drum brake, and non-adjustable suspension. Be that as it may, the TW200 still fits in the modern world. The low seat height welcomes almost everyone, and the 278-pound wet weight is relatively low.
The fat tires provide lots of traction on- and off-pavement, though they prefer a sedate pace. Ridden properly, the TW200 can go just about anywhere you point it, thanks to the easy torquey motor and huge rubber footprint.
A favorite RV rear bumper bike, the 2018 Yamaha TW200 is great for short commutes and errand runs, along with fun off-road excursions.
2018 Yamaha TW200 Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Single
- Displacement: 196cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 55.7mm
- Compression ratio 9.5:1
- Valve train: SOHC, two valves
- Fueling: Mikuni 28mm carb
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 6.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shock; 5.9 inches
- Front tire: 130/80-18
- Rear tire: 180/80-14
- Front brake: 220mm disc
- Rear brake: 110mm drum
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 52.2 inches
- Rake: 25.8°
- Trail: 3.4 inches
- Seat height: 31.1 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.4 inches
- Fuel capacity 1.8 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel economy: 78 mpg
- Wet weight: 278 pounds
2018 Yamaha TW200 Color:
- Sandy Beige
2018 Yamaha TW200 Price:
- $4599 MSRP