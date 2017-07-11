2018 Yamaha TW200 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2018 Yamaha TW200

While not marketed as a retro bike, the 2018 Yamaha TW200 fits the bill. However, that’s simply because it hasn’t had any significant changes in decades.

As a result, the 2018 Yamaha TW200 still has a 28mm Mikuni carburetor, an air-cooled motor, a rear drum brake, and non-adjustable suspension. Be that as it may, the TW200 still fits in the modern world. The low seat height welcomes almost everyone, and the 278-pound wet weight is relatively low.

The fat tires provide lots of traction on- and off-pavement, though they prefer a sedate pace. Ridden properly, the TW200 can go just about anywhere you point it, thanks to the easy torquey motor and huge rubber footprint.

A favorite RV rear bumper bike, the 2018 Yamaha TW200 is great for short commutes and errand runs, along with fun off-road excursions.

2018 Yamaha TW200 Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Single

Displacement: 196cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 55.7mm

Compression ratio 9.5:1

Valve train: SOHC, two valves

Fueling: Mikuni 28mm carb

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 6.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

Front tire: 130/80-18

Rear tire: 180/80-14

Front brake: 220mm disc

Rear brake: 110mm drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 52.2 inches

Rake: 25.8°

Trail: 3.4 inches

Seat height: 31.1 inches

Ground clearance: 10.4 inches

Fuel capacity 1.8 gallons

EPA estimated fuel economy: 78 mpg

Wet weight: 278 pounds

2018 Yamaha TW200 Color:

Sandy Beige

2018 Yamaha TW200 Price:

$4599 MSRP

