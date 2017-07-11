2018 Yamaha TW200 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2018 Yamaha TW200

While not marketed as a retro bike, the 2018 Yamaha TW200 fits the bill. However, that’s simply because it hasn’t had any significant changes in decades.

As a result, the 2018 Yamaha TW200 still has a 28mm Mikuni carburetor, an air-cooled motor, a rear drum brake, and non-adjustable suspension. Be that as it may, the TW200 still fits in the modern world. The low seat height welcomes almost everyone, and the 278-pound wet weight is relatively low.

2018 Yamaha TW200 Specs

The fat tires provide lots of traction on- and off-pavement, though they prefer a sedate pace. Ridden properly, the TW200 can go just about anywhere you point it, thanks to the easy torquey motor and huge rubber footprint.

A favorite RV rear bumper bike, the 2018 Yamaha TW200 is great for short commutes and errand runs, along with fun off-road excursions.

2018 Yamaha TW200 Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: Single
  • Displacement: 196cc
  • Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 55.7mm
  • Compression ratio 9.5:1
  • Valve train: SOHC, two valves
  • Fueling: Mikuni 28mm carb
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 6.3 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shock; 5.9 inches
  • Front tire: 130/80-18
  • Rear tire: 180/80-14
  • Front brake: 220mm disc
  • Rear brake: 110mm drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 52.2 inches
  • Rake: 25.8°
  • Trail: 3.4 inches
  • Seat height: 31.1 inches
  • Ground clearance: 10.4 inches
  • Fuel capacity 1.8 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel economy: 78 mpg
  • Wet weight: 278 pounds

2018 Yamaha TW200 Color:

  • Sandy Beige

2018 Yamaha TW200 Price:

  • $4599 MSRP

2018 Yamaha TW200 Buyer’s Guide | Photo Gallery

