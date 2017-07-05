2017 Honda Shadow Phantom Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda Shadow Phantom
The sole Honda Shadow offering in 2017 is a good one—the Phantom. A compact chassis with a raked out front end and fat front tire, the Shadow Phantom is a easy-to-ride cruiser.
Handling is excellent in-town, where the 549-pound curb weight is appreciated, and it acquits itself nicely on weekend jaunts in the canyons.
The liquid-cooled 745cc V-twin is bulletproof, and puts out plenty of usable power. The blacked out look is aligned with current standards, but the Phantom has always been a dark horse.
Brakes and suspension are base-level, but never disappoint, and you’ll rarely find a more comfortable ride, unless you’re a large rider. Old schoolers will love the drum rear brake, but not the shaft drive.
2017 Honda Shadow Phantom Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 52-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 745cc
- Bore x stroke: 79.0 x 76.0mm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Valve train: SOHC; 3vpc
- Induction: PGM-FI w/ automatic enrichment; 34mm throttle body
- Ignition: Digital w/ 3-D mapping; two spark plugs per cylinder
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Cooling: Liquid
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.6 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.5 inches of travel
- Front tire: 120/90-17
- Rear tire: 160/80-15
- Front brake: 296mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 180mm drum
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64.6 inches
- Rake: 34º
- Trail: 6.3 inches
- Seat height: 25.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel economy: 56 mpg
- Curb weight: 549 pounds
2017 Honda Shadow Phantom Color:
- Matte Black Metallic
2017 Honda Shadow Phantom Price:
- $7699