2017 Honda Shadow Phantom Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda Shadow Phantom

The sole Honda Shadow offering in 2017 is a good one—the Phantom. A compact chassis with a raked out front end and fat front tire, the Shadow Phantom is a easy-to-ride cruiser.

Handling is excellent in-town, where the 549-pound curb weight is appreciated, and it acquits itself nicely on weekend jaunts in the canyons.

The liquid-cooled 745cc V-twin is bulletproof, and puts out plenty of usable power. The blacked out look is aligned with current standards, but the Phantom has always been a dark horse.

Brakes and suspension are base-level, but never disappoint, and you’ll rarely find a more comfortable ride, unless you’re a large rider. Old schoolers will love the drum rear brake, but not the shaft drive.

2017 Honda Shadow Phantom Specs

ENGINE

Type: 52-degree V-twin

Displacement: 745cc

Bore x stroke: 79.0 x 76.0mm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Valve train: SOHC; 3vpc

Induction: PGM-FI w/ automatic enrichment; 34mm throttle body

Ignition: Digital w/ 3-D mapping; two spark plugs per cylinder

Transmission: 5-speed

Cooling: Liquid

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.6 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.5 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/90-17

Rear tire: 160/80-15

Front brake: 296mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 180mm drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.6 inches

Rake: 34º

Trail: 6.3 inches

Seat height: 25.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

EPA estimated fuel economy: 56 mpg

Curb weight: 549 pounds

2017 Honda Shadow Phantom Color:

Matte Black Metallic

2017 Honda Shadow Phantom Price: