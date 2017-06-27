Spidi Metal Jacket Review | Classic Styling for All Types

Spidi Metal Jacket Review

Spidi has been on a tear recently, offering a host of fashionable jackets that fit into every niche of motorcycling.

The Spidi Metal jacket takes cues from 80’s music fashion, and to be more specific – music on the Metallica side of things (pre-Black album only). Stylistically, the Metal jacket is versatile, and works well for cruisers, café racers, vintage builds, or just about everything south of a sport bike.

Spidi’s Metal jacket is constructed out of 0.7-0.9mm barrel washed goat leather. The result is a jacket that is remarkably comfortable due to its pliability while still offering abrasion resistance.

The Spidi Metal jacket requires no break-in or leather treatment to become comfy; it’s ready to go straight off the rack.

Internally, the Metal jacket features an extremely effective warming liner. Easily removable, the liner doesn’t put up too much of a fight when reinstalling it either, which is a huge plus. For cold-weather riders, this will help immensely for year-round riding.

Protection is provided by Spidi’s Warrior Protectors (certified EN 1621-1 Level 1 pads), found in the elbow and shoulders. A back protector isn’t included, although a slot is available.

Externally, the Metal jacket has four pockets which allow you to stash away any valuables you might have. Since the Spidi Metal jacket lacks venting, I keep the upper pockets open when riding, which offers a bit of reprieve in the hot Southern California sun. That said, this jacket does run on the warmer side of things, without being too overbearing. The best solution is to keep the air flowing by cruising down the road.

Button clasps at the collar and wrists snap into place with confidence, accompanied by heavy-duty zippers that don’t get hung up and are trouble free. The jacket also features a hip adjustment, allowing riders to cinch the waist down if needed.

Spidi claims that this jacket is 50% waterproof, but as someone that’s spent their fair share of time riding in the wet without rain gear, I’d opt for an over-jacket rain suit. The Metal is more of a fair-weather riding jacket, but will still offer some protection you happen to get caught out.

Spidi’s Metal jacket is a no frills, classically styled leather jacket that satisfies the needs of many riders. If you thought I would make some silly jokes about 80’s metal bands like Sepultura because of the jackets namesake, you’re sorely mistaken; I take Sepultura seriously.

For additional information, please visit Spidi.

Spidi Metal Jacket Review | Photo Gallery