2017 Honda CBR500R Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda CBR500R
TThe 2017 Honda CBR500R is a member of the CBR family, but it only has one R after the 500. That means it has a more relaxed seating position than its RR brothers.
That’s a good thing, as the friendly performance of the 471cc parallel twin doesn’t invite extreme riding. That’s not to say the CBR500R is not a enjoyable canyon bike—in the right hands it can be quite effective against larger machines on the tightest roads.
Regardless, the Honda CBR500R is more about being a motorcycle that welcomes newer riders to the sport fold, and gives them the high-performance look of a fully faired track-ready bike. Stick to the canyons and urban roads, though, as that’s what the CBR500R is all about.
2017 Honda CBR500R Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 471cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Cooling: Liquid
- Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
- Induction: PGM-FI w/ 34mm throttle body
- Ignition: Digital transistorized w/ electronic advance
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: 41mm fork; 4.3 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches of travel
- Front tire: 120/70×17
- Rear tire: 160/60×17
- Front brake: 320mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
- Rake: 25.5°
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 30.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 423 pounds (standard); 428 pounds (ABS)
2017 Honda CBR5000R Colors:
- Red
- Black/Candy Orange
2017 Honda CBR500R Prices (MSRP):
- $6599 (standard)
- $6899 (ABS)