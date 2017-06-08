2017 Honda CBR500R Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda CBR500R

TThe 2017 Honda CBR500R is a member of the CBR family, but it only has one R after the 500. That means it has a more relaxed seating position than its RR brothers.

That’s a good thing, as the friendly performance of the 471cc parallel twin doesn’t invite extreme riding. That’s not to say the CBR500R is not a enjoyable canyon bike—in the right hands it can be quite effective against larger machines on the tightest roads.

Regardless, the Honda CBR500R is more about being a motorcycle that welcomes newer riders to the sport fold, and gives them the high-performance look of a fully faired track-ready bike. Stick to the canyons and urban roads, though, as that’s what the CBR500R is all about.

2017 Honda CBR500R Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 471cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Cooling: Liquid

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Induction: PGM-FI w/ 34mm throttle body

Ignition: Digital transistorized w/ electronic advance

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: 41mm fork; 4.3 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70×17

Rear tire: 160/60×17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

Rake: 25.5°

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons

Curb weight: 423 pounds (standard); 428 pounds (ABS)

2017 Honda CBR5000R Colors:

Red

Black/Candy Orange

2017 Honda CBR500R Prices (MSRP):