Wall of Death to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days with Riders of Kawasaki

A crowd favorite, the show features a motor drome — a silo-shaped wooden cylinder 30 feet across — and motorcycle riders performing trick, fancy and acrobatic riding along its vertical wall. Spectators stand at the top of the 14-foot wall and look down as the riders speed around the cylinder, passing within inches of the crowd.

For 2017, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, featuring Riders of Kawasaki, will celebrate the riders and machines that have made Kawasaki motorcycles famous for more than five decades in America.

The American Motor Drome Wall of Death riders will be performing a show every hour during AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

“These riders have amazing skills, and they entertain the crowd with their trick riding,” said AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey. “Every show draws a capacity crowd of 150.”

In addition, the AMA affinity group for fans of Kawasaki — ROK, Powered by the AMA — also will be front and center throughout the event. AMA members who join the ROK, Powered by the AMA, affinity group receive special benefits from Kawasaki Motors Corp. USA, such as a 10 percent discount from all purchases at www.kawasaki.com . For more information, see www.kawasaki.com/rok/whoweare

An annual fundraiser for the nonprofit AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, featuring Riders of Kawasaki, features vintage motorcycle racing, bike shows, seminars, demo rides, live music, a swap meet with nearly 1,000 independent vendors and much more.

Moto Armory is sponsoring the off-road racing portion of the AMA Vintage Grand Championship.

The Old Bike Barn is sponsoring the Old Bike Barn Crossroads, which includes live music, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show, club displays, a craft beer garden, vendors and more.

The full schedule of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, featuring the Riders of Kawasaki, events is available at www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.midohio.com or at the gate. A weekend pass is $60, a single-day admission for Friday or Saturday is $40 and a single-day admission for Sunday is $35. Kids 12 and under get in free.

AMA members get a $15 ticket discount through June 5. To take advantage of the member discount, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com/Events/AMA-Vintage-Motorcycle-Days-Tickets.

Stay in the know. Check often at www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com and www.facebook.com/AMAVintageMotorcycleDays for new information.