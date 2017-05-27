2017 Glen Helen Motocross Results and Coverage

It was an unpredictable Saturday afternoon at Glen Helen Raceway, with Marvin Musquin (KTM) taking the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX Championship Series lead after Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) faltered in the FMF Glen Helen National.

Musquin grabbed the holeshot in Moto 1 and never looked back, handily leading all 15 laps—it was Musquin’s first 450MX class moto win. Tomac was mired in 12th after the opening lap, and had to work his way through a tough field. By the second lap, Tomac was in the Top 10, passing Cooper Webb (Yamaha), Jason Anderson (Husqvarna), and Justin Barcia (Suzuki).

Two laps later, Tomac’s charge continued. He was in sixth place having dispatched with Weston Peick (Suzuki), Justin Bogle (Suzuki), and local rider Justin Hoeft (Yamaha). Hoeft was in third early on, behind Cole Seely (Honda), before eventually fading to a respectable 11th.

Up front, Cole Seely (Honda) was in second, despite nursing a lingering hip injury. By Lap 7, Josh Grant (Kawasaki) had gotten by Seely, while Tomac established himself in fifth place by passing Dean Wilson (Husqvarna).

Seely continued to drop, as he was passed by teammate Christian Craig (Honda) for fourth, and then Tomac. It took until Lap 11 for Tomac to pass a battling Craig, and Tomac snatched second from teammate Grant on the penultimate lap at the top of Mt. St. Helens. By that time, Musquin was long gone and took the win uncontested, with Tomac and Grant completing the podium. Craig took fourth.

The battle for fifth place went down to the end. Hoeft owned the spot after the first lap, giving it up to Wilson for four laps, and then Tomac for three laps. Seely inherited fifth after being passed by Tomac, and held onto that position until the final lap. After the white flag, Seely was passed by Anderson for fifth, and then Seely was dropped to seventh when Wilson went by.

Blake Baggett (KTM), who had a pair of sevenths at Hangtown, took eighth after sitting in 14th after Lap 1. Filling out the top 10 were Peick and Webb, in that order.

Moto 2 turned the overall results upside down. Only Musquin of the top four Moto 1 finishers was in the Top 15.

On the opening lap, Craig pulled a big holeshot, with Baggett and Justin Barcia (Suzuki) in hot pursuit. Musquin was pushed off the track on the Talladega opening turn, and he was in sixth. Tomac suffered from a start outside the Top 10.

On the first trip through the infield esses, Grant went down. Moments later, Tomac came through and went off the track. Grant remounted for 15th place after the first lap—though he eventually retired—and Tomac suffered front disc damage and had to limp his bike forward to the mechanics area. After an inspection of the bike, Tomac’s front brake was disabled and he returned to the track in 35th place (last running) and nearly a lap down.

Craig held onto the lead until Lap 5. At the 20 minutes remaining mark, Baggett stormed by Craig on the downhill before Mt. St. Helens, with Anderson getting by a few turns later. Barcia, who was in the Top 3 early, was dropping fast, finding himself in sixth place on Lap 6. A fall on the next lap put Barcia out of the Top 10.

Baggett led for two laps until Anderson blew by him on Talladega Turn at the halfway point in the race. Baggett held close for a short while, but eventually Anderson took a commanding lead that he held to the finish. At the same time, Baggett was well clear of third place Craig.

Disaster struck for Craig with just over 10 minutes remaining on the clock, as he highsided into the face of a jump in front of a large crowd. Craig injured his left wrist and was unable to continue.

Craig’s error put Musquin in the final podium position. However, Musquin was hounded by Broc Tickle (Suzuki), who had finished a distant 14th place in Moto 1. Although Tickle was never able to show Musquin a wheel, Tickle remained a threat for third until nearly the finish. Musquin’s third, matched with his Moto 1 victory, was enough to give Musquin his first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450SX class overall win.

“The goal is always to win,” Musqin admitted, “but Glen Helen is a unique track. To be able to win that first moto was incredible. I got the holeshot and rode pretty well. I stayed consistent and was able to grab my first ever outdoor 450 win. I really wanted to get a good start in the second moto, but I knew it was going to be tough. I was Top 10, but wasn’t in the position to fight for the win. Blake and Jason were riding really well, but I came back to third place. To walk away from Glen Helen with the red plate and my first 450 overall is unbelievable.”

As this was going on, Tomac was working his way through the pack, by both passes and attrition, despite riding with no front brake. With two laps remaining, Connor Pearson (KTM) pulled over to let Tomac by in 21st, likely thinking he was being lapped. Then, right after the finish line at the beginning of the final lap, Alex Ray (Yamaha) inadvertently went off track, putting Tomac in the points. Tomac then caught Dakota Tedder (Kawasaki) to take 19th place and two championship points. Tomac was ninth overall for the day.

Bogle, who was 12th in Moto 1, ran a consistent race to take fifth place, just over one second clear of Peick. Wilson’s seventh in Moto 2 and sixth in Moto 1 was enough to give him fourth overall for the FMF Glen Helen National, one spot ahead of Peick (9-6).

It was a huge shakeup in the race for the championship. After two rounds, Musquin takes the lead with 89 points, 15 points ahead of Tomac. Baggett is running nine points behind Tomac and in a tight battle for third; there are five riders within ten points of Baggett. Anderson, who DNFed Moto 1 last week in Hangtown, is sixth in the standings, two points behind Wilson and two points ahead of Seely. Tickle, Bogle, and Peick finish out the Top 10 in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series in that order.

Photography by Jeff Kardas

2017 Glen Helen Motocross Overall Results