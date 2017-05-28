2017 Glen Helen Motocross 250MX Results and Coverage

Zach Osborne (Husqvarna) came into Glen Helen Raceway riding a wave of momentum into the second round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250SX Championship Series. Although Osborne went winless at Glen Helen, he was the overall winner and extended his 14-point series lead to 21 points.

Behind Osborne, who went 4-2, the order of the day was inconsistency, with a few exceptions.

Jeremy Martin (Honda) pulled off a major holeshot to start the day, and was never headed. By the time the checkered flag flew after 15 laps, Martin was over nine seconds ahead of Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki).

Savatgy also had an uneventful race. After keeping Martin honest early, he dropped back into a lonely second, beating third place Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha) by nearly 15 seconds.

Plessinger had a much more difficult ride, as he had to work his way up from seventh place after the opening lap. Plessinger did it methodically, picking off competitors as they faded from good starts.

Bradley Taft (Yamaha) and Austin Forkner (Kawasaki) battled for the final podium position early. Taft ran strong early, but started losing positions quickly after Lap 4. Forkner permanently took third from Taft at the 24:40 remaining mark, and then Taft was quickly passed by a surging Colt Nichols (Yamaha). After that, it was a fast drop for Taft who was in 14th place by Lap 6, where he finished.

Forkner and Nichols engaged, with Nichols pulling ahead with 23:30 to go after the two riders nearly collided on a jump landing. Meanwhile, right behind them, Alex Martin (KTM) and series leader Osborne were going at it, until Osborn made a strong pass at the base of Mt. St. Helens.

Misfortune struck Forkner just past the halfway point when his engine locked up—the first of three technical failures for the Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad (Justin Hill retired after three laps). Plessinger took over fourth, with Osborne behind him.

Nichols started slowing, with Plessinger passing him for third place on Lap 12. Just over a minute before the two-laps-remaining flag flew, Osborne easily motored past Nichols and quickly caught Plessinger.

Osborne was putting the pressure on, but on the penultimate lap, Osborne suffered a tankslapper on Talladega that nearly put in down in the dirt. That was enough for Osborne to call off the attack and settle for fourth, but Nichols was not done. Nichols charged hard and missed repassing Osborne by just a quarter-second at the checkers.

Nichols handily took fifth place, nearly 14 seconds ahead of Alex Martin, brother of Moto 1 winner Jeremy Martin. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki) took seventh place, a couple of seconds behind Alex Martin.

Moto 2 had little in common with the opening race. Although Jeremy Martin pulled off another solid holeshot, Martin was passed by Osborne when Martin went off-track after the Mt. St. Helens downhill. Martin re-entered the race in last place and was in 34th after one lap.

Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), who had finished the first moto in ninth place and was over one minute off the winning pace, was next past Martin. Before the end of the first lap, Ferrandis put a pass on Osborne and off he went. Never challenged, Ferrandis won with a 23-second cushion over Osborne. It was an amazing reversal for Ferrandis, who scored no points at Hangtown and was ninth in Moto 1.

Osborne also had a lonely race, beating third place Cianciarulo by over three seconds. Cianciarulo held third place on every lap of the race.

Behind him, Taft got another good start, running in fourth place after one lap. However, Taft faded again and finished in 17th place. Michael Mosiman (Husqvarna) was another early charger. Mosiman ran in the Top 6 until Lap 7 when he began dropping, eventually settling in 10th place.

Plessinger, who came into the day second in the series standings, went down hard after passing Taft for fourth place, just less than 10 minutes into the race. Plessinger got up limping and remounted in 21st place. Plessinger eventually finished 13th.

Nichols started in ninth, but worked his way through the field quickly. By Lap 4 he was in fourth place, where he finished, though not without a major challenge for Alex Martin. Martin was just a second behind Nichols at the finish line.

Forkner held fifth place for most of the race, but Jeremy Martin was mounting an epic comeback. Martin moved up from 34th to 22nd by Lap 2, and hit the Top 10 at the two-thirds mark of the 15 lap contest. Martin was methodic and relentless.

At the same time, Savatgy was salvaging a 15th place start and had passed teammate Forkner for sixth place with a minute remaining on the clock. However, just one minute later, Savatgy’s Pro Circuit Kawasaki failed and he was out of the race.

Jeremy Martin’s impressive ride continued, and he was hounding Forkner for sixth on the penultimate lap. On the final lap, Martin gave Forkner some room when Forkner bobbled at the entrance to Mt. St. Helens. Martin recovered and made one last stab in the essess before the finish. Taking an unorthodox line, Martin bogged his GIECO Honda in deep sand and Forkner held on for sixth.

Calculators were summoned, and Osborne (4-2) was the overall winner with 40 points on the day. Jeremy Martin (1-7) was just a point behind, with Ferrandis (9-1) scoring 37 points. Both Adam Cianciarulo (7-3) and Colt Nichols (5-4) accumulated 34 points.

Savatagy (2-29), who came into Glen Helen in second place in the standings, finished ninth overall with just 21 points due to his DNF. Forkner’s DNF landed him in 13th place (38-6), and just 15 points. Hill (40-12) also DNFed in Moto 1, and was 18th overall with nine points for his efforts.

Cianciarulo, whose Pro Circuit Kawasaki went the distance in both races, jumped from fourth in the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series Standing to second place. Plessinger went 3-13, and that moved him back to fifth in the standings, one point back of Nicols. Alex Martin retained third with his 6-5 day, and is two points behind Cianciarulo. Martin is a point ahead of Alex Martin (6-5 on Saturday), who in turn is a point ahead of Nichols.

Jeremy Martin had major movement in the series due to his DNF in Moto 1 at Hangtown. Martin moves from 11th to sixth in the standings, five points behind Plessinger and nine points ahead of Savatgy. Just two rounds in, Savatgy trails leader Osborne by 40 points.

Photography by Jeff Kardas

2017 Glen Helen Motocross 250MX Overall Results

Zach Osborne, Husqvarna (1-3) Jeremy Martin, Honda (1-7) Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha (9-1) Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki (7-3) Colt Nichols, Yamaha (5-4) Alex Martin, KTM (6-5) Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha (3-13) Michael Mosiman, Husqvarna (8-10) Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki (2-29) Mitchel Harrison, Yamaha (13-8) Shane McElrath, KTM (12-9) Sean Cantrell, KTM (10-11) Austin Forkner, Kawasaki (38-6) Nick Gaines, Yamaha (15-15) Lorenzo Locurcio, Yamaha (17-14) Bradley Taft, Yamaha (14-17) Jimmy Decotis, Honda (20-16) Justin Hill, Kawasaki (40-12) Gustavo Souza, Honda (20-16) Mark Worth, Yamaha (18-18)

2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX Series Standings

1. Zach Osborne, 90 points (2 moto wins)

2. Adam Cianciarulo, 69

3. Alex Martin, 67

4. Colt Nichols, 65

5. Aaron Plessinger, 64

6. Jeremy Martin, 59 (1 moto win)

7. Joey Savatgy, 50

8. Austin Forkner, 47

9. Mitchell Harrison, 43

10. Michael Mosiman, 40

11. Sean Cantrell, 40

12. Dylan Ferrandis, 37 (1 moto win)

13. Shane McElrath, 37

14. Justin Hill, 34

15. Nick Gaines, 26

16. Mitch Oldenburg, 24

17. Lorenzo Locurcio, 18

18. Luke Renzland, 13

19. Jimmy Decotis, 11

20. Bradley Taft, 11