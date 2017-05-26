2017 Honda NC700X Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda NC700X
Although the Honda NC700X looks the part of an adventure bike, it is very much a street bike. From the 17-inch wheels to the limited suspension travel (less than six inches at each end), this is a street bike that won’t handle much more than high-quality dirt roads.
Regardless, the NC700X does make for an excellent commuter bike that can also be taken out on the weekend for light-duty touring. To make things simple, a 23-quart storage box sits where you expect the gas tank to be; the 3.7-gallon fuel tank is under the seat.
The 2017 NC700X comes in two flavors. There’s the standard bike with a manual six-speed transmission, and then there’s the version we prefer—the NC700X DCT, which also includes Combined ABS. The DCT system is nearly flawless, and makes the low-revving NC700X much easier to ride effectively, while the Combined ABS improves braking while also making the process simpler and safer—well worth the additional $600 for the upgrade.
Also, the Candy Red paint looks great in 2017, with the silver and black accents.
2017 Honda NC700X Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Bore x stroke: 73 x 80mm
- Displacement: 670cc
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Cooling: Liquid
- Valve train: SOHC; 4vpc
- Induction: EFI w/ 36mm throttle body
- Ignition: Digital transistorized w/h electronic advance
- Transmission: Manual six-speed; optional automatic Dual Clutch Transmission
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: 41mm forks; 5.4 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted single shock w/ spring preload adjustability; 5.9 inches of travel
- Front tire: 120/70ZR17 radial
- Rear tire: 160/60ZR17 radial
- Front brake: 320mm disc with 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc with 2-piston caliper
- Combined ABS: Standard (DCT only)
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 60.6 inches
- Rake: 27.0°
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel economy: 64 mpg
- Curb Weight: 474 pounds (standard); 500 pounds (DCT)
2016 Honda NC700X Color:
- Candy Red
2017 Honda NC700X Price (MSRP):
- $7699 (standard)
- $8299 (DCT)