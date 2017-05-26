2017 Honda NC700X Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda NC700X

Although the Honda NC700X looks the part of an adventure bike, it is very much a street bike. From the 17-inch wheels to the limited suspension travel (less than six inches at each end), this is a street bike that won’t handle much more than high-quality dirt roads.

Regardless, the NC700X does make for an excellent commuter bike that can also be taken out on the weekend for light-duty touring. To make things simple, a 23-quart storage box sits where you expect the gas tank to be; the 3.7-gallon fuel tank is under the seat.

The 2017 NC700X comes in two flavors. There’s the standard bike with a manual six-speed transmission, and then there’s the version we prefer—the NC700X DCT, which also includes Combined ABS. The DCT system is nearly flawless, and makes the low-revving NC700X much easier to ride effectively, while the Combined ABS improves braking while also making the process simpler and safer—well worth the additional $600 for the upgrade.

Also, the Candy Red paint looks great in 2017, with the silver and black accents.

Read our 2017 Honda NC700X Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Honda NC700X Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Bore x stroke: 73 x 80mm

Displacement: 670cc

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Cooling: Liquid

Valve train: SOHC; 4vpc

Induction: EFI w/ 36mm throttle body

Ignition: Digital transistorized w/h electronic advance

Transmission: Manual six-speed; optional automatic Dual Clutch Transmission

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: 41mm forks; 5.4 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted single shock w/ spring preload adjustability; 5.9 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70ZR17 radial

Rear tire: 160/60ZR17 radial

Front brake: 320mm disc with 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc with 2-piston caliper

Combined ABS: Standard (DCT only)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 60.6 inches

Rake: 27.0°

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

EPA estimated fuel economy: 64 mpg

Curb Weight: 474 pounds (standard); 500 pounds (DCT)

2016 Honda NC700X Color:

Candy Red

2017 Honda NC700X Price (MSRP):