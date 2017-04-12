Senators Joni Ernst & Gary Peters Establish 1st Motorcycle Caucus

Senate Motorcycle Caucus

A bipartisan effort by U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Gary Peters (D-Michigan) has lead to the creation of the first-ever Senate Motorcycle Caucus. Both senators are lifelong motorcyclist, and will serve as co-chairs of the caucus, which will advocate on behalf of both motorcycle riders and manufacturers.

The American Motorcyclists Association thanked the senators for the efforts.

“The AMA has long sought the establishment of a Senate Motorcycle Caucus, and we are happy that this bipartisan effort has come to fruition,” said Wayne Allard, AMA vice president of government relations. “We look forward to working with the members of this caucus on all the issues affecting the motorcycle lifestyle and the future of motorcycling.”

Ernst said her concern for motorcycles and motorcyclists started when she was a child: “Some of my most cherished memories include motorcycles, from delivering messages as a young girl to my dad while he was working out in the fields, to riding through the rolling hills of Northeast Iowa with family and friends.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to encourage thoughtful discussion and solutions on behalf of motorcycle riders and manufacturers through my new role as co-chair of the Motorcycle Caucus. Throughout my 99 county tour of Iowa, I have heard from many of these folks about some of their priorities, including improving safety, infrastructure and energy efficiency. These concerns are shared by folks across our great state and country, and I look forward to working with Sen. Peters toward solutions.”

Peters bought his first motorcycle at age 11: “I’ve loved motorcycles since I was a kid, and I started a newspaper route to buy my first motorcycle at age 11. To this day, I believe there is no better way to see Michigan’s beautiful scenery than by bike, whether I’m riding to meet with constituents and small businesses or taking my bike out on the weekend,” Peters said.

“Motorcyclists come from all walks of life, and I can’t think of a better way to bring together a diverse and dedicated group of advocates to discuss everything from safety concerns to manufacturing. I’m looking forward to working with Sen. Ernst as co-chair of the bipartisan Senate Motorcycle Caucus to foster these important discussions and find common ground with motorcycle lovers across the country.”

For additional information, visit the American Motorcyclist Association.