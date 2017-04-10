Long Beach BMW Motorcycles: 1st to Offer BMW Virtual Reality Experience

BMW Virtual Reality Experience

Virtual reality has hit the mainstream for Long Beach BMW Motorcycles. The SoCal dealership is the first to offer the new BMW Virtual Reality Experience in its showrooms.

The VR machine allows customers to virtually test ride a variety of BMW motorcycles without leaving the showroom, from the track-savvy S 1000 RR to the best-selling R 1200 GS to the urban-hungry R nineT.

“We are always looking for ways to get more non-riders interested in motorcycles,” explained David Lindahl, Long Beach BMW Motorcycles Owner and Sales Manager. “There is certainly no substitute for the feeling you get when you’re on a bike, but for people who haven’t yet learned how to ride it’s a fun way for them to see what they’re missing.”

Users of the BMW Virtual Reality Experience, which is also being used by California Motorcyclist Safety programs, wear an Oculus Gear VR headset for 360-degree visuals, while over-ear headphones provide high-quality sound. A Subpac wearable subwoofer completes the fully immersive experience by transmitting the feeling of the roaring engine to the user.

Long Beach BMW Motorcycles Owner and General Manager Charles Berthon adds, “The virtual reality experience definitely appeals to non-riders, but even seasoned motorcyclists are enjoying it. For a lot of people this is their first time experiencing media in this format, so we’re excited to be able to offer this program and get people excited about riding motorcycles.”

For additional information, visit Long Beach BMW Motorcycles.