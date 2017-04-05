Brought to you by:

Covingtons Customs ‘Power Triad’ Upgrade: 30% Gains for Harley Milwaukee-Eight

by

Harley Milwaukee-Eight Covingtons Upgrades

Looking for more performance from your new Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight? With more than 40 years of experience building award-winning motorcycles, Covingtons has created a new power solution for your new Harley-Davidson motorcycle that adds up to 30% more power.

Working closely with EFI-upgrade leaders, ThunderMax, Covingtons Customs has developed the ultimate “power triad” utilizing a custom ThunderMax electronic fuel management system, a newly-designed air cleaner and their popular Destroyer Exhaust System—all for under $2,000.

Covingtons Customs 'Power Triad' Upgrade: 30% Gains for Harley Milwaukee-EightMultiple trips to the ThunderMax dyno during development showed documented horsepower and torque gains in the range of 30%.

While results may vary by installation, there is no denying that this simple 3-part upgrade produced significant power gains on the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 and 114 engines.

Destroyer Performance Package includes the following:

• ThunderMax EFI Tuner Module
• Covingtons Customs Air Cleaner Assembly
• Destroyer Exhaust System
• Fits all 2017 Milwaukee-Eight™ Configurations
• Made in the USA by Covingtons Customs.
• MSRP $1,999

For additional information, visit Convingtons Customs.

Covingtons Customs 'Power Triad' Upgrade

Tags from the story
, ,
0
Staff
Written By
More from Staff

Honda Rebel 250 | Beginner’s Bike

A Beginner's PerspectiveSince I was in my teens I've wanted to ride...
Read More

You may also like

2007 Harley-Davidson CVO Ultra Classic

2006 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Ultra Classic | Motorcycle

Triumph Rocket III on the road

2005 Triumph Rocket III | Motorcycle Review

2007 Buell Lightning Super TT

2007 Buell Lightning Super TT | Motorcycle Review