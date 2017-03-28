MV Agusta USA Optimistic About Future | Restructuring Update

MV Agusta USA Future

MV Agusta’s 2017 restructuring plan is at full throttle, especially for its North American market.

The Varese-based brand announced a restructuring plan in March 2016 to alleviate its $45 million debt, which was mostly absorbed by suppliers. This led to an investment by technology company Black Ocean Group, which is underway.

In January, the North American branch, MV Agusta USA, appointed Urban Motor Group to lead the brand’s relaunch in the USA. The focus will be on increased customer confidence and appreciation of the MV Agusta brand.

During the first quarter of 2017, MV Agusta secured orders for new Brutale 800 naked motorcycles, which have begun entering the country, and entered two F3 675s in the 2017 Daytona 200. MV Agusta will also announce a press bike schedule soon.

MV Agusta says “We are confident that MV Agusta will continue to grow stronger in North America and the latest news from Varese, Italy (see below) only goes to assure that the company has the strength to support MV Agusta USA initiatives and will continue to build extraordinary high-performance motorcycles.

“In upcoming press releases, we will provide more information on a soon-to-be launched Roadside Assist program, Dealer Demonstrator program, new MV Agusta USA staff and the new MV Agusta USA Californian office.”

MV Agusta Black Ocean Group Investment News

MV Agusta has received approval from the Court of Varese for the industrial plan put forward with the backing of international investment company Black Ocean Group on 17 November 2016.

The plan included a binding agreement made for a capital increase in the Italian motorcycle maker with the aim of consolidating MV’s leadership in the production of high-end motorcycles.

Black Ocean, which is part of the international holding Ocean Group, is an investment group with offices in New York, London and Luxembourg. The company has invested and built a diverse group of businesses spanning technology investments, private aviation, real estate, agriculture and now one of the world’s most iconic motorcycle brands.

“In the last 12 months, the implemented measures have brought MV Agusta back in positive cash flow generation, allowing the company to accomplish the targets set in its plan and to consistently support product development and consolidation of our main markets,” says MV Agusta owner/CEO Giovanni Castiglioni.

“MV Agusta has a completely new product line, born from five years of heavy investments that, along with our iconic brand, represent the key elements to support our growth and our clients demand.”