Leatt GPX Race HF 2.0 Hydration Pack Review: Wet Your Whistle

Leatt GPX Race HF 2.0 Hydration Pack Review | Off-Road Motorcycle Test

Packed with useful features, the Leatt Hydration Pack GPX Race is a great choice for a featherweight hydration pack. With a two-liter liquid capacity, plus another liter of storage space, the GPX Race hydration pack gets the job done without weighing you down or heating you up.

The Leatt GPX Race HF 2.0’s nylon shell uses straps-and-harness system that is almost pure mesh. This contributes to the light weight of the pack, and it flows plenty of air.

Getting a secure fit is easy. The harness connects across the chest and ribs with plastic clips—a preferable location than low across the waist as some hydration packs do—and the side waist straps can be adjusted up to 19 inches on each side. This leaves plenty of room for me to wear body armor under my jersey, as well as a riding jacket in cold weather.

When all I’ve got on is a riding jersey, I can snug the waist straps down and the GPX Race doesn’t slide around, even when riding over rough terrain. While making adjustments are fairly simple before you get started on your ride, if you need to change things up later it’s a bit fiddly to fold up all those inches of slack in the side straps and tuck them into the elastic bands.

The pack doesn’t lie directly against my body, which can create a sweaty back on hot days. Instead, there are two foam strips running lengthwise down the mesh back of the GPX Race. This welcome feature provides just enough space to keep the air moving.

Filling the Leatt Hydration GPX Race HF 2.0 hydration pack’s bladder is easy as almost the entire six-inch top unzips. Not only does this allow a quick refill, it also enables me to truly clean the bladder (instead of simply rinsing it out) because I can get a hand inside.

Once the bladder is full, simply zip, fold over, and slide onto the secure plastic track that hangs inside at the top of the GPX Race.

The GPX Race’s tubing disconnects in two places. Closer to the bite valve, there is a quick-release lock system that disengages with a press of the red release button, allowing you to route the tubing on one side of the harness or the other. A little bit of water can spill if there was any in the tube above this position.

The quick release lock system at the bottom of the bladder, however, does not spill a drop when connecting or disconnecting. This action requires pushing in at the connection point and twisting 90-degrees. I really like this feature because it allows me to easily set just the bladder in the fridge (or freezer) before my ride.

The bladder has printed measurement indicators (in both metric and English intervals), helpful pictographs warning you against filling it with citrus juices, milk, or beer (!), and a reflective inner back panel that helps insulate you from your liquid of choice (and vice versa).

The hands-free tube is generously long, so you can route it over the shoulder or under the arm. Elastic bands on both sides of the front harness mean there is no positioning compromise.

Additionally, there are two Velcro tabs banded around the tube that you can affix to a matching tab on the front harness to further secure the tube.

Most important, of course, is how easily you can drink from the Leatt GPX Race pack.

With the valve in an open position, it is easy to bite lightly on the bite valve and sip-in the bladder’s contents. A harder draw on the tube returns a greater flow.

I tend to leave the valve open when riding, as it doesn’t leak and drinking is truly hands free. You can easily push the valve into the closed position, so there is no chance of leakage when transporting the GPX Race to/from your motorcycle ride.

Storage is basic; there’s a half-length mesh storage pocket inside the GPX Race, as well as room to store other items loose against the bladder.

Outside, there is a zippered pocket that is large enough to hold a few tools, or ID and keys. The harness has two 2” x 3” mesh pockets with a camera image screened along the webbing. It’s designed to carry a small action camera, which is fine if yours fits.

I always carry a water pack when I’m riding off-road, and my storage needs are quite minimal, so the Leatt Hydration Pack GPX Race is a perfect fit. Well-designed and versatile, it doesn’t weigh you down any more than the liquid it carries.

Leatt Hydration Pack GPX Race HF 2.0 Fast Facts: