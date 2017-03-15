Ducati Discusses Positive 2016 Financial Data at Audi Conference

2016 Ducati Financial Data Report

Back in January, Ducati Motor Holding reported it increased sales for the seventh-straight year, the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer delivering 55,451 motorcycles worldwide. This was an increase of 1.2% over 2015.

Ducati presented its annual sales report to its owners, Audi AG, during an annual press conference this week held at Audi AG headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany. The highlight of the 2016 report was that Ducati’s increased sales translated into a turnover (net sales) of 731 million EURO ($830 million US), which was up 4.1% over 2015.

Ducati reported that at the end of fiscal year 2016, it also contributed an operating result of 51 million EURO ($54 million), compared to 54 million EURO ($57 million) in 2015. Ducati also reported an operating margin of 7% to the Audi Group.

“The continuous evolution of our range, both in terms of quality and technology, the constant development of our dealer network and the effectiveness of a strategy based on investments aimed at the products, the quality and the customers, have enabled the company to continue on its growth curve,” says Claudio Domenicali, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati Motor Holding. “This allows us to look to the future with optimism, knowing that we are heading in the right direction.”

“Ducati continues its profitable growth trend,” commented André Stoffels, Chief Financial Officer at Ducati Motor Holding. “During 2016 we further consolidated the positive results of the previous years. The company is continuing to invest in new technologies and in new products. For these reasons, we shall be able to continue to register constant growth both in terms of turnover and profits.”

Ducati’s largest market was once again the USA, where 8,787 motorcycles were delivered to customers. Sales were up across Europe, and other markets, such as China, where sales doubled, Brazil and Argentina.

During the 2016 year, Ducati unveiled seven new models: 1299 Superleggera, SuperSport, Multistrada 950, Monster 797, Monster 1200, Scrambler Café Racer, and Scrambler Desert Sled.

Today, Ducati boasts a total of 1,558 employees, compared to 1,197 in 2012, registering an increase of 30% in new hirings over the past four years. The sales network of the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer now has more than 780 dealers in over 90 countries, Ducati reports.