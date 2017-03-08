Foghat & ’50 Shades of Men’ Set to Headline 2017 Gettysburg Bike Week

2017 Gettysburg Bike Week Entertainment

Back for its 17th anniversary rally at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg, Pa., Gettysburg Bike Week is proud to feature English rock band Foghat and premier male revue 50 Shades of Men among this year’s entertainment slate. Festivities kick off Thursday, July 6, 2017, and run through Sunday, July 9.

“The ladies will be thrilled with 50 Shades of Men, and everyone will get down with Foghat,” says GBW event coordinator Kelly Shue.

Formed in England in the early 1970s, Foghat has sold millions of records and rocked audiences for decades. Known for their distinctive slide guitar sound and boogie woogie rhythms, Foghat continues to this day to bombard FM airwaves with classic rockers like “Slow Ride,” “Fool for the City” and their hard swinging version of Willie Dixon’s blues banger “I Just Want To Make Love To You.” You can’t help but shake what you got when Foghat hits the stage.

And for the ladies, GBW is happy to welcome the best male burlesque show in the country. Composed of national and international touring Chippendales past members, 50 Shades of Men is the premier male revue performing today, delighting women everywhere with “disarmingly sexy, yet very tasteful routines. Designed exclusively for women [they] combine a perfect blend of music, hot dance moves and sensual theatrics,” and the ladies are sure to love it.

And of course that’s just the tip of the entertainment iceberg, because legendary emcee Jack Schitt will once again perform master of ceremonies duties throughout the week on the Budweiser Stage, Gin Gypsies will be slinging the drinks and this year’s rally will feature a cornhole tournament (directed by York Adams Cornhole). Expect performances by the International Bikini Team as well, plus bike builders battling for the Biker Build-Off Championship; heavy competition in the Cycle Source Ride-In Bike Show, Ride and Rodeo; the Parade of Chrome; and that perennial crowd-pleaser, the GBW wet T-shirt contest. One, two and four-day passes are available here.

And, of course, no rally would be complete without great riding, and Gettysburg has some of the best. Whether riders want to see historic battlegrounds or just hit the road for a great cruise, hundreds of miles of the best riding in the East surrounds Gettysburg. In addition to fantastic solo riding, GBW also features awesome group rides and the Pink Journey of Lights and Stars of Hope Charity Rides.

Pricing for Gettysburg Bike Week is as follows:

$35 per-person 4-day passes, available online and at the gates.

$25 per-person 2-day passes, available online and at the gates.

$15 per-person 1-day passes, available online and at the gates.

New and returning riders can find updates, the schedule of events, lodging information and anything they ever needed to know by visiting Gettysburg Bike Week.