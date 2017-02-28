2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy S Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy S

Take the Fat Boy to the gym to beef him up and you get the 2017 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy S. Powered by the High Output Twin Cam 110B motor, the Fat Boy S is ready to ripple urban pavement.

Don’t get the idea of taking on anyone in the canyons, though, as the Fat Boy S has less cornering clearance than the standard Fat Boy. That’s fine, as the bike comes in just two shades of black—and chrome banished from the machine—making it perfect for midnight runs around town.

Cruise control is standard, as is a hydraulically actuated clutch and ABS. Feel free to flex your muscles with the Fat Boy S.

Read our Harley-Davidson Fat Boy S Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy S Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: High Output Twin Cam 110B; pushrod, 2vpc

Bore x stroke: 4” x 4.374”

Displacement: 110 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 108 ft/lbs @ 4000 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Cooling: Air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 4.4 inches of travel

Front tire: 140/75 x 17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 200/55 x 17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407

Wheels: Cast Aluminum Bullet Hole Disc

Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper

Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 93.9 x 43.9 x 38.8 inches

Wheelbase: 64.4 inches

Seat height: 26.4 inches

Rake: 31.6 degrees

Trail: 5.8 inches

Right lean angle: 25.6 degrees

Left lean angle: 25.2 degrees

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 739 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy S Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Denim

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy S Prices:

$20,199 (Vivid Black)

$20,599 (Black Denim) MSRP

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy S Photo Gallery