2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy S Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy S
Take the Fat Boy to the gym to beef him up and you get the 2017 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy S. Powered by the High Output Twin Cam 110B motor, the Fat Boy S is ready to ripple urban pavement.
Don’t get the idea of taking on anyone in the canyons, though, as the Fat Boy S has less cornering clearance than the standard Fat Boy. That’s fine, as the bike comes in just two shades of black—and chrome banished from the machine—making it perfect for midnight runs around town.
Cruise control is standard, as is a hydraulically actuated clutch and ABS. Feel free to flex your muscles with the Fat Boy S.
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy S Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: High Output Twin Cam 110B; pushrod, 2vpc
- Bore x stroke: 4” x 4.374”
- Displacement: 110 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 108 ft/lbs @ 4000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Cooling: Air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 4.4 inches of travel
- Front tire: 140/75 x 17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 200/55 x 17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407
- Wheels: Cast Aluminum Bullet Hole Disc
- Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 93.9 x 43.9 x 38.8 inches
- Wheelbase: 64.4 inches
- Seat height: 26.4 inches
- Rake: 31.6 degrees
- Trail: 5.8 inches
- Right lean angle: 25.6 degrees
- Left lean angle: 25.2 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 739 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy S Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Denim
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy S Prices:
- $20,199 (Vivid Black)
- $20,599 (Black Denim) MSRP