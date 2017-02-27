2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

Ready for both weekend touring and blasts down the boulevard, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special looks good everywhere. It is also an excellent performer, thanks to the new Milwaukee-Eight 107, Showa Dual Bending Valve forks, and spring-preload adjustable emulsion shocks.

To keep your passenger happy, this year the Road Glide Special has it exhaust repositioned to help keep things cooler. The Enforcer wheels stand out, with the 19-inch front wheel making a nice custom statement, and a wide variety of colors should suit any taste.

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)

Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Cooling: Air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve

Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload

Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer

Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x W x H: 95.4 x 38.35 x 52.2 inches

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height (laden): 25.9 inches

Seat height (unladen): 26.9 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.8 inches

Right lean angle: 31 degrees

Left lean angle: 29 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: 853 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Denim

Superior Blue

Velocity Red Sunglo

Olive Gold

Laguna Orange

Hard Candy Black Gold Flake

Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake

Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Prices (MSRP):