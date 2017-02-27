2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Ready for both weekend touring and blasts down the boulevard, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special looks good everywhere. It is also an excellent performer, thanks to the new Milwaukee-Eight 107, Showa Dual Bending Valve forks, and spring-preload adjustable emulsion shocks.
To keep your passenger happy, this year the Road Glide Special has it exhaust repositioned to help keep things cooler. The Enforcer wheels stand out, with the 19-inch front wheel making a nice custom statement, and a wide variety of colors should suit any taste.
2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
- Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
- Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Cooling: Air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve
- Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload
- Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer
- Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x W x H: 95.4 x 38.35 x 52.2 inches
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height (laden): 25.9 inches
- Seat height (unladen): 26.9 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.8 inches
- Right lean angle: 31 degrees
- Left lean angle: 29 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: 853 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Denim
- Superior Blue
- Velocity Red Sunglo
- Olive Gold
- Laguna Orange
- Hard Candy Black Gold Flake
- Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake
- Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake
2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Prices (MSRP):
- $23,699 (Vivid Black)
- $24,499 (Black Denim; Superior Blue; Velocity Red Sunglo; Olive Gold)
- $25,199 (Laguna Orange)
- $26,999 (Hard Candy Black Gold Flake; Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake; Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)