2017 Minneapolis Supercross Results: Tomac Reigns in Minnesota

2017 Minneapolis Supercross Results

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac claimed his third win of the season at round seven of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Joining the KX450F pilot on the podium were Red Bull Factory KTM teammates Marvin Musquin, who won last week in Arlington, and the reigning 450SX Champion Ryan Dungey.

Tomac came around the first corner in second and passed Rocky Mountain ATV/MC’s Davi Millsaps in the opening laps. Tomac put his KX450F on cruise control for the remaining 18 minutes in the race to take the victory.

“That was a really tough race tonight. The track had a lot of crazy lines and was really tough. I felt like we did a lot of laps,” said Tomac, who has won three of the last four races. “I’m glad to get back on our feet after last week [finishing 15th] and get back to where we were the weeks before that. This was the toughest race of the season so far.”

Red Bull KTM’s Musquin completed the first lap of the race back in sixth place, but maneuvered his KTM 450SX-F past several riders and moved his way into third place in a matter of only a few laps. He spent the next 15 minutes gaining ground on his teammate, Dungey. Musquin passed Dungey with four minutes left on the clock. Musquin finished in second place and now sits 16 points behind Dungey in the championship standings.

Despite being the hometown favorite for the win, Dungey was only able to manage a third place finish on the night. The Red Bull KTM rider finished the first lap in third place and would make his way by Millsaps for second. However, Musquin managed to pass him late in the race, which pushed him back to the final podium position.

“We were pushing it, Eli [Tomac] was going good,” said Dungey. “We were right there, but then I [had a slight miscue] and he took off. I made some [more] mistakes and Marvin [Musquin] was there to capitalize. It was a tough night, but we made the most of it and got on the podium.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson came around the first lap in fifth place before he was passed by Musquin a a few laps later. He worked his way around Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Josh Grant to put him back in fifth and his final pass of the race came when he worked his way around Millsaps for fourth, approximately seven minutes into the race. Anderson was content with his night in Minnesota.

“I’ve been pretty consistent lately,” said Anderson. “I pulled the holeshot and won my heat race, which was great. I was decently up front in the main and was able to come up to fourth. There wasn’t anyone behind me so I rode by myself pretty much the whole time. The track was pretty hammered.”

Team Honda HRC’s Cole Seely grabbed the SupercrossLive.com Holeshot award on his factory CRF450R and led about half of the first lap before he washed the front end out and crashed. The California native remounted to work his way back up to fifth.

“I was feeling good coming into the main event and was really pumped on the holeshot,” said Seely. “It was a little tricky out there and I just made a small mistake. I was happy I was able to get up quickly so I didn’t lose too much time.”

Millsaps, RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Broc Tickle, Red Bull KTM’s Trey Canard, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC’s Blake Baggett, and SmarTop/Motoconcepts/Honda’s Mike Alessi rounded out the top ten, respectively.

Monster Energy/Chapparal/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb did not race in the Main Event due to an injury to his left arm he sustained during the beginning of his heat race. The factory Yamaha rider walked off the track under his own power, but he did not return to attempt to qualify in the Semi or LCQ.

Autotrader/JGR/Suzuki’s Justin Barcia made his return to racing after a preseason wrist injury forced him to sit out the first six rounds. Barcia finished in seventeenth place in his first Monster Energy Supercross race on his new Suzuki RMZ-450 after riding a Yamaha for the past few seasons with the same team.

2017 Minneapolis Supercross Results, 450SX:

Eli Tomac – Kawasaki KX450F Marvin Musquin – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Ryan Dungey – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Jason Anderson – Husqvarna FC450 Cole Seely – Honda CRF450R Davi Millsaps – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Broc Tickle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Trey Canard – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Blake Baggett – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Mike Alessi – Honda CRF450R Malcolm Stewart – Suzuki RM-Z450 Dean Wilson – Husqvarna FC450 Jake Weimer – Suzuki RM-Z450 Josh Grant – Kawasaki KX450F Vince Friese – Honda CRF450R Chad Reed – Yamaha YZ450F Justin Barcia – Suzuki RM-Z450 Nick Schmidt – Suzuki RM-Z450 Cade Clason – Honda CRF450R Jimmy Albertson – Suzuki RM-Z450 Alex Ray – Husqvarna FC450 Adam Enticknap – Honda CRF450R

2017 450SX Class Championship Standings: