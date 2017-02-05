2017 Oakland Supercross Results |

Tomac, Dungey, and Webb Podium

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac claimed his second win of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season at round five inside Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Tomac put on a show for the crowd of 47,061 fans in attendance, charging to the win after an eighth place start in the Main Event.

The Kawasaki rider made his way into the top five by the second lap and went to work. In the following laps, he passed Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson for fourth on lap six, Team Honda HRC’s Cole Seely on the following lap, and Monster Energy/Chaparral/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb on lap 12.

At that point, Tomac was up to second place and set his sights on the race leader, Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey. By lap 16, Tomac was on Dungey’s heels and was able to pass him in the technical whoop section, much to the delight of the crowd. Tomac navigated the rutted course to the checkered flag to take his second victory in a row.

“I had to work for that win tonight and it feels good to grab my second straight win,” said Tomac. “The track was real technical and I had a good flow going in the middle of the race. I snuck to the inside of [Dungey] and kept pushing until the checkered flag.”

Dungey started near the front and moved into the lead on lap one. He led 16 laps of the 21-lap race before the hard-charging Tomac passed him. Dungey now leads the championship by 17 points over Tomac. Musquin, who struggled to his second-consecutive ninth place finish dropped to third in the standings, eight points behind Tomac.

“The track was tricky; it could jump up and bite you at any moment,” said Dungey. “I was able to get out front early and open a nice lead, but [Tomac] was riding really good and a little better than me. It’s nice to leave the West Coast with the points lead, and I am looking forward to heading east.”

Webb’s day started out great when he set the fastest qualifying time in practice. He then claimed the first 450SX Heat Race victory of his career a couple house later. In the Main Event, Webb started in fourth place and quickly moved into third on the first lap. Webb later moved into second place, but was passed by Tomac just past the halfway point. His third place finish marks Webb’s first-ever 450SX podium performance.

Anderson looked poised to challenge for the win after putting his FC 450 behind the leading Dungey on the first lap. However, Anderson faded back to fifth near the halfway point of the race. He made his way around Seely for fourth on lap ten and did not gain or lose any positions from that point on.

“I had a much better race compared to last week,” Anderson said. “I started off decent in practice, then just tried to keep learning the track and be better than I was the last few weekends. It’s good to come out and get a top five. I’ll try to get better from here.”

Seely rode a consistent race after beginning the race in fifth. He battled with Anderson throughout the first half of the race, with Anderson eventually getting the upper hand. Seely’s fifth place finish—his fourth consecutive top five finish—puts him in fourth place in the Monster Energy Supercross Championship standings.

“It was a good night considering how much the track deteriorated,” said Seely. “Being the last race of the day definitely took its toll and I was focused on making as few mistakes as possible. I am focused on making it back to the podium next weekend in Texas.”

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM teammates Davi Millsaps and Blake Baggett finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Behind them were Monster Energy/Chaparral/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Chad Reed in eighth.

Musquin had made his way to sixth place on lap five, but suffered a crash on the following hap, which put him back to 17th. From there, he worked his way up to ninth.

Wilson’s signing with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing was announced earlier this week. After racing the first four rounds as a privateer on a Yamaha, Wilson will race under the Husqvarna tent for the remainder of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series as well as the entire Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series on the FC450. A crash in his Semi forced Wilson to ride the LCQ, which he won. After a late pass by Musquin, Wilson finished the night in 10th, Wilson’s best performance of 2017.

2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Results – Round 5 – Oakland

Eli Tomac – Kawasaki KX450F Ryan Dungey – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Cooper Webb – Yamaha YZ450F Jason Anderson – Husqvarna FC450 Cole Seely – Honda CRF450R Davi Millsaps – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Blake Baggett – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Chad Reed – Yamaha YZ450F Marvin Musquin – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Dean Wilson – Yamaha YZ450F Broc Tickle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Justin Brayton – Honda CRF450R Jake Weimer – Suzuki RM-Z450 Vince Friese – Honda CRF450R Mike Alessi – Honda CRF450R Nick Schmidt – Suzuki RM-Z450 Malcolm Stewart – Suzuki RM-Z450 Alex Ray – Husqvarna FC450 Cade Clason – Honda CRF450R Adam Enticknap – Honda CRF450R Jimmy Albertson – Suzuki RM-Z450 Justin Bogle – Suzuki RM-Z450

2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 5 of 17 rounds)