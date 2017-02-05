2017 Oakland Supercross 250SX Results |

Hill, Davalos, and McElrath Podium

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Justin Hill took his third win in a row at the fifth round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Regional Championship Series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Hill emerged from the first few corners in second place behind Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Martin Davalos. The two riders managed to avoid the bottleneck caused by Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rookie Austin Forkner’s crash near the front, which held up several other riders, including series-contender Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger. Hill made the pass on Davalos later that lap to overtake the lead.

Aside from a small tip-over with three minutes left in the race, which allowed Davalos to close up, Hill was unchallenged on his KX250F. Hill led all 16 laps to cruise to another victory on the challenging and rutted track. Hill takes the points lead from Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Shane McElrath and will wear the red plate next weekend in Arlington, Texas.

“The track was insane, extremely rough, rutted and technical,” said Hill. “I was able to get out front early, but had a little scare with a small crash. Fortunately, I pulled it together and managed to hold on for the win. I’m stoked to gain control of the points lead and walk away with the red plate.”

Davalos led most of the opening lap before being passed by Hill. However, Davalos, was unable to take advantage of Hill’s crash and remained in second place for nearly the entire race after leading very early in the opening lap. Davalos sits in fourth place in the championship standings after five rounds of racing.

“Today was more like what I’m used to,” said Davalos. “I like ruts and a technical track. I started off with a pretty good practice and, surprisingly, the track was amazing despite the rain. I got a good start in the Main but made a mistake in the first lap and Justin got by me. I was trying to ride a smart race, but it was tough to make up time. I’ll take the podium finish, and we’re still in this to the last race. I’ll be racing hard until Vegas.”

McElrath overcame some adversity before the Main Event even started as the North Carolina native had to qualify through the Last Chance Qualifier. Despite a less than desirable gate pick, the North Carolina native put his KTM 250SX-F in third place on the opening lap. McElrath was passed by GEICO Honda’s Jimmy Decotis, but was able to pass him back to regain the final podium spot. McElrath lost the points lead to Hill, but sits only one point out of the lead leading into Arlington next weekend.

“Obviously we would want to keep the points lead, but our goal in everything we do is to learn and get better,” said McElrath. “By no means is this championship over with only one point between us. We are safe and we’ll be ready to get back on top of the box next weekend.”

Decotis scored a season best finish of fourth place after starting the race in fourth and passing McElrath for third. Decotis was passed back by McElrath to put him back in fourth place position where he would finish for the night.

Autotrader/JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki’s Phil Nicoletti rounded out the top five in fifth place on his Suzuki RM-Z250. The New York native improved two positions through the course of the race after starting in seventh place. Nicoletti sits in eighth place in the championship standings leading into Arlington next weekend.

Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger won his Heat race, but was caught up in Forkner’s crash on the first lap, putting Plessinger in 13th place at the end of the first lap. Plessinger worked his way to the pack and looked poised for a top five finish. However, a small crash in the same corner tat claimed Hill kept Plessinger in 6th place for the night.

Missing from competition in Oakland was GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin. The two-time Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Champion failed to pass a concussion test after being involved in a crash with Tyler Bowers last weekend in Phoenix. Martin now sits in 10th place overall in the championship standings, after being a pre-season favorite for the championship.

2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX Results – Round 5 – Oakland

Justin Hill – Kawasaki KX250F Martin Davalos – Husqvarna FC250 Shane McElrath – KTM 250SX-F Jimmy Decotis – Honda CRF250R Phil Nicoletti – Suzuki RM-Z250 Aaron Plessinger – Yamaha YZ250F Kyle Chisholm – Honda CRF250R Justin Starling – KTM 250SX-F Noah McConahy – Yamaha YZ250F Heath Harrison – Yamaha YZ250F Cole Martinez – Yamaha YZ250F Dan Reardon – Yamaha YZ250F Killian Auberson – KTM 250SX-F Chase Marquier – Honda CRF250R Ryan Surratt – Kawasaki KX250F Jon Ames – Yamaha YZ250F Justin Hoeft – Yamaha YZ250F Chris Howell – Husqvarna FC250 AJ Catanzaro – Yamaha YZ250F Scott Champion – Yamaha YZ250F Josh Hansen – Husqvarna FC250 Austin Forkner – Kawasaki KX250F

2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Results (after 5 of 10 rounds)