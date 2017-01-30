PUSH SmartGauge Track Data Logger & Rider-Training Tool Now Available

PUSH SmartGuage Motorcycle Track Data Logger

Introducing the PUSH SmartGauge, a high-tech racetrack data logger and game-changing training tool for motorcycle trackday enthusiasts and club racers that seamlessly transmits pro-level telemetry and cutting-edge, 3D lap-visualization data via Bluetooth to an iPhone or iPad.

With this tangible information–instead of haphazard guesswork and sheer bravado–they can systematically build the skills and confidence essential to cutting faster lap times.

After extensive research, development and real-world track testing, the SmartGauge is available for immediate shipping and the PUSH app can be downloaded now from Apple’s iTunes store.

Housed in a rugged, aluminum case, the SmartGauge is about the size of a hockey puck and mounts like an action camera. Its integrated motion sensors and super-accurate GPS record the bike’s exact path and speed internally.

Once data is transferred from the SmartGauge, the app seamlessly weaves this info with GoogleEarth-like satellite imagery to create PUSH’s exclusive DroneView. These clear, accurate, 3D images of the exact lines taken during each lap around a racecourse magically appear to have been filmed by a drone following overhead.

Taking the PUSH SmartGauge’s capabilities one step further, PUSH’s software app has built-in, one-touch integration for uploading data to Harry’s LapTimer, a leading track-analysis app that provides much more than lap-timing functions. It also unlocks all SmartGauge data and overlays everything on maps of more than 900 racetracks around the world.

When combined with PUSH’s track-positioning information and speed readings, this expanded sensor data shows precisely when a rider started braking, how much lean angle they induced, when they eased off the brakes, picked up the motorcycle and accelerated toward the next corner. Another feature PUSH provides is a database of reference laps that allows SmartGauge users to compare their performance data to that of leading instructors and racers who’ve ridden the same track configurations.

The unprecedented ability to use PUSH and Harry’s apps to visualize individual lap traces from tracks they rode just moments ago or those halfway around the globe helps club racers and trackday riders identify better lines and employ other strategies that put them one step ahead of the competition.

Based in Newport Beach, California, PUSH Inc. was founded by a pair of active bike, car and adventure-sports enthusiasts. Todd Berk and Craig Smith developed the PUSH SmartGauge utilizing nearly two decades of experience in automotive and electro-mechanical engineering with leading tech companies.

“We were seeking the ultimate tool to capture track performance and found current products lacking,” said Berk. “These low-tech data-logger systems required computer geeks to navigate their dated software and the smartphone-based apps just aren’t accurate. Our goal with PUSH is bringing pro-level technology to everyday enthusiasts. It has to be precise, affordable, easy to use and quickly provide valuable insight to clearly show users where improvements can be made.”

The latest addition to PUSH’s executive team is Imad Samhat, Vice President of Business Development and OEM Relations. He’s a former electronics industry executive and electrical engineer.

Conveniently, Samhat is also the CEO of Fastrack Riders Academy and Apex Club, the official motorcycle trackday provider for Auto Club Speedway, which is just 30 miles from Los Angeles. For real-world research and development, the founders have been working closely with Samhat, championship-winning professional racers, his coaching staff and students in the Fastrack Academy program, the organization’s most advanced training regimen.

Samhat said, “This is a rare and exciting opportunity to combine my passion with my academic training. We have a great management team that is capable of taking PUSH to the next level.

“In our collaboration with PUSH over the past two seasons, the SmartGauge has been an indispensable teaching tool for our Academy riders. The data it provides is accurate, quickly available and easy to use on phones. It has helped participants get faster by allowing them to see and discuss tangible data with their trainers, instead of talking about feelings or thoughts on performance. Its benefits and results speak for themselves.”

The $399 SmartGauge can be purchased through PushTheLimit.net and select distributors. For more in-depth information about the PUSH SmartGauge, please visit PushTheLimit.net. Trackday enthusiasts and racers can become part of the SmartGauge community by liking PUSH’s Facebook page and following the company on its YouTube channel and Instagram.

PUSH SmartGauge Track Data Logger Photo Gallery