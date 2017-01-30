2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe

There may not be another more classically styled motorcycle from The Motor Company than the 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe. With deep-valanced fenders, whitewall tires, a prominent saddle, triple headlights, tombstone taillight, and lots of chrome, the Softail Deluxe is many people’s idea of exactly what a motorcycle should look like.

In spite of its unabashedly retro look, the Softail Deluxe has modern standard features, including the High Output Twin Cam 103B motor, ABS, and cruise control. The over/under shotgun exhaust sounds as good as the Softail Classic looks, and it is truly an wonderful motorcycle to ride.

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: High Output Twin Cam 103B; pushrod, 2vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.87” x 4.374”

Displacement: 103 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 100 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Cooling: Air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.4 inches of travel

Front tire: MT90B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson

Rear tire: MTU85B; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407

Wheels: Steel laced

Front brake: 300mm rotor w/ four-piston caliper

Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 94.9 x 43.3 x 37.2 inches

Wheelbase: 64.4 inches

Seat height: 26.4 inches

Rake: 32 degrees

Trail: 5.8 inches

Right lean angle: 25.8 degrees

Left lean angle: 26.7 degrees

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg

Curb weight: 730 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe Colors:

Vivid Black

Superior Blue

Velocity Red Sunglo

Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl

Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue

Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe Prices (MSRP):

$18,549 (Vivid Black)

$18,949 (Superior Blue; Velocity Red Sunglo)

$19,299 (Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl)

$19,499 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)

$19,749 (Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake)

