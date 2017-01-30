2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
There may not be another more classically styled motorcycle from The Motor Company than the 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe. With deep-valanced fenders, whitewall tires, a prominent saddle, triple headlights, tombstone taillight, and lots of chrome, the Softail Deluxe is many people’s idea of exactly what a motorcycle should look like.
In spite of its unabashedly retro look, the Softail Deluxe has modern standard features, including the High Output Twin Cam 103B motor, ABS, and cruise control. The over/under shotgun exhaust sounds as good as the Softail Classic looks, and it is truly an wonderful motorcycle to ride.
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: High Output Twin Cam 103B; pushrod, 2vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.87” x 4.374”
- Displacement: 103 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 100 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Cooling: Air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.4 inches of travel
- Front tire: MT90B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson
- Rear tire: MTU85B; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407
- Wheels: Steel laced
- Front brake: 300mm rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 94.9 x 43.3 x 37.2 inches
- Wheelbase: 64.4 inches
- Seat height: 26.4 inches
- Rake: 32 degrees
- Trail: 5.8 inches
- Right lean angle: 25.8 degrees
- Left lean angle: 26.7 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg
- Curb weight: 730 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Superior Blue
- Velocity Red Sunglo
- Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl
- Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue
- Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe Prices (MSRP):
- $18,549 (Vivid Black)
- $18,949 (Superior Blue; Velocity Red Sunglo)
- $19,299 (Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl)
- $19,499 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)
- $19,749 (Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake)