2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide
The basic Harley-Davidson Road Glide is hardly a stripped down model, though it does make for a exceptional blank canvas for the ride interested in customization.
The Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine is new this year, as are the emulsion shocks and Showa Dual Bending Valve forks. Still air-cooled, the Road Glide’s motor also benefits from oil cooling, and the exhaust system has been updated to keep heat away from the passenger.
There’s a Boom! Box 4.3 audio system, Brembo brake calipers, and the One-Touch saddlebags will please in-town and long-distance touring riders. Optional upgrades include the Boom! Box 6.5 GT audio system (with GPS and touchscreen), linked brakes with ABS, and the Smart Security System.
2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
- Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
- Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Cooling: Air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve
- Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload
- Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer
- Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x W x H: 95.4 x 38.3 x 52.2 inches
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height (laden): 25.9 inches
- Seat height (unladen): 26.9 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.8 inches
- Right lean angle: 31 degrees
- Left lean angle: 29 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: 853 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Superior Blue
- Billet Silver
- Velocity Red Sunglo
2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Prices (MSRP):
- $20,999 (Vivid Black)
- $21,499 (Superior Blue, Billet Silver, Velocity Red Sunglo)