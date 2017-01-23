2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

The basic Harley-Davidson Road Glide is hardly a stripped down model, though it does make for a exceptional blank canvas for the ride interested in customization.

The Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine is new this year, as are the emulsion shocks and Showa Dual Bending Valve forks. Still air-cooled, the Road Glide’s motor also benefits from oil cooling, and the exhaust system has been updated to keep heat away from the passenger.

There’s a Boom! Box 4.3 audio system, Brembo brake calipers, and the One-Touch saddlebags will please in-town and long-distance touring riders. Optional upgrades include the Boom! Box 6.5 GT audio system (with GPS and touchscreen), linked brakes with ABS, and the Smart Security System.

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)

Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Cooling: Air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve

Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload

Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer

Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x W x H: 95.4 x 38.3 x 52.2 inches

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height (laden): 25.9 inches

Seat height (unladen): 26.9 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.8 inches

Right lean angle: 31 degrees

Left lean angle: 29 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: 853 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Colors:

Vivid Black

Superior Blue

Billet Silver

Velocity Red Sunglo

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Prices (MSRP):

$20,999 (Vivid Black)

$21,499 (Superior Blue, Billet Silver, Velocity Red Sunglo)

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Photo Gallery