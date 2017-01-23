2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

Brought to you by:

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

The basic Harley-Davidson Road Glide is hardly a stripped down model, though it does make for a exceptional blank canvas for the ride interested in customization.

The Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine is new this year, as are the emulsion shocks and Showa Dual Bending Valve forks. Still air-cooled, the Road Glide’s motor also benefits from oil cooling, and the exhaust system has been updated to keep heat away from the passenger.

There’s a Boom! Box 4.3 audio system, Brembo brake calipers, and the One-Touch saddlebags will please in-town and long-distance touring riders. Optional upgrades include the Boom! Box 6.5 GT audio system (with GPS and touchscreen), linked brakes with ABS, and the Smart Security System.

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Specs:

ENGINE

  • Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
  • Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
  • Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
  • Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Cooling: Air
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
  • Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve
  • Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload
  • Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
    Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x W x H: 95.4 x 38.3 x 52.2 inches
  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Seat height (laden): 25.9 inches
  • Seat height (unladen): 26.9 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Trail: 6.8 inches
  • Right lean angle: 31 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 29 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
  • Curb weight: 853 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Superior Blue
  • Billet Silver
  • Velocity Red Sunglo

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Prices (MSRP):

  • $20,999 (Vivid Black)
  • $21,499 (Superior Blue, Billet Silver, Velocity Red Sunglo)

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Photo Gallery

