2017 AMA National Adventure Riding Series Schedule: 20 Events

2017 AMA National Adventure Riding Series Schedule

The American Motorcyclist Association has released the schedule for its 2017 AMA National Adventure Riding Series, which features 20 dates.

The series was created for larger-cc adventure bikes, such as BMW R 1200 GS, KTM 1190, and Ducati Multistrada machinery. There are always a few routes available based on skill level or what type of riding you want for the day. Camping and commodore highlights each calendar event during the AMA National Adventure Riding Series.

“The AMA National Adventure Riding Series was developed in 2007 due to the growing interest in larger, adventure-style motorcycles,” said AMA Recreational Riding and Volunteer Manager Marie Wuelleh. “Many dual sport trails are not conducive to bigger machines, and clubs and promoters have developed trails specifically to meet the needs of these riders.”

2017 AMA National Adventure Riding Series Schedule:

March 3-4: Devil’s Creek Adventure Ride

Dixie Dual Sport – Brooksville, Fla.

March 18-19: 2 Sun Adventure 2017

Tucson Dual Sport, LLC – Amado, Ariz.

April 22-23: Slate Creek Adventure Ride

Appalachian Trail Riders – Bybee, Tenn.

May 6-7: 2017 Yosemite Adventure Tour

Family Off-Road Adventures – Buck Meadows, Calif.

June 3-4: Black Dog

Northwest Tour & Trail – Hood River, Ore.

June 3-4: Show Me 500 National Adventure Ride

Midwest Trail Riders Association – Bixby, Mo.

June 10-11: Durty Dabbers Great Adventure Dual Sport

Durty Dabbers – Lock Haven, Pa.

June 10-11: 2017 Ride for Research

Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders – Wabeno, Wis.

June 23-25: PA Grand Canyon 300 (Three-day event)

Pine Barrens Adventures, LLC – Gaines, Pa.

June 24-25: Big Bear Run

Big Bear Trail Riders – Big Bear, Calif.

July 15-16: Mountain Madness Dual Sport and Adventure Rally

Coconino Trail Riders – Flagstaff, Ariz.

Aug. 19-20: Rat Dog

Northwest Tour & Trail – Tillamook, Ore.

Sept. 9-10: Blue Ridge Adventure Ride

Appalachian Trail Riders – Pineola, N.C.

Sept. 23-24: 2017 Acadiana Adventure 400

Acadiana Dirt Riders – Boyce, La.

Sept. 23-24: 2017 Big Woods 200

Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders – Wabeno, Wis.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Renfro Valley Adventure Ride

Appalachian Trail Riders – Mount Vernon, Ky.

Oct. 14-15: Buffalo 500 National Adventure Ride

Stoney Lonesome Motorcycle Club – Columbus, Ind.

Oct. 21-22: Howlin’ at the Moon

Arizona Trail Riders – Payson, Ariz.

Oct 27-29: Pine Barrens 500 (Three-day event)

Pine Barrens Adventures, LLC – Hammonton, N.J.

Nov. 24-25: L.A. – Barstow to Vegas

District 37 Dual Sport – Palmdale, Calif.

The series schedule and detailed information about the events can be found at AMA Adventure Riding Series.

Supporting sponsors of the series include ADVMoto, Seat Concepts, Sena and Sidi.