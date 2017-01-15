2017 San Diego Supercross Results and Coverage |

Roczen Takes Second Win



Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen grabbed his second consecutive victory of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season at Petco Park in San Diego. A second place start put the Team Honda HRC rider right behind Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey. Roczen went in for a pass on the reigning champ in a right-hand corner on the first lap, but was unable to make it stick. A few laps later, he successfully passed Dungey and never looked back to take his 11th 450SX victory of his career.

“It was an awesome race,” Roczen said. “I found myself behind Ryan and watched what he was doing. I got peppered pretty good with all the roost and stuff. I was able to make the pass up past the mechanic’s area and just rode my own race. I knew it was going to be a tough one just because the track broke down and I did not want to get ahead of myself. I just rode conservative and think I could have switched my lines up a bit here and there. Sometimes, with the track being this rough, that could be a risk as I might take a line that’s a bit worse. Overall, I am happier about how this weekend turned out than last weekend.”

Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey grabbed the holeshot and led the race for a few laps, but was overtaken by Roczen shortly after. He closed up on Roczen in the closing laps of the race, but made a critical error in a rhythm section that essentially handed the win to Roczen.

“We started out the day really nice,” said Dungey. “Last weekend, that was not the case. We were trying this and trying that and this week, we just tried to put the effort into riding the track. It was nice to have the fastest time going into the night show. I had a decent heat race and made a few changes going into the Main Event and felt much better. As Kenny said, we were really pushing the pace. It was going to be a fast pace to the end, regardless. The track was really rough from the 250 Main Event. I found a couple good lines towards the end there and picked up on a few things. With Kenny out front, I just tried to keep applying that pressure. I feel like I accomplished what I wanted to this weekend with the setup and a couple changes here and there. I was really happy with the weekend moving forward.

For the second week in a row, Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin took the final podium spot. The French rider nearly crashed, causing a detour off the side of the track on the first lap. Aside from that, Musquin’s race was fairly uneventful as came around the first corner in third place and pretty much rode by himself during the entire 20-minute sprint. Musquin finished the race 19 seconds behind Dungey and 21 seconds behind Roczen.

“I was really happy about my start,” said Musquin. “It was a good race. I was trying to ride really hard and keep up the pace with those guys. At the end, they were going really fast and I couldn’t do more. There was nothing I could do against those guys, but third is really good.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson repeated his performance from last week with a fourth place finish while Team Honda HRC’s Cole Seely put his 2017 Honda CRF450R in fifth place for the night.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac had another difficult night. After starting eighth, he was able to work his way up behind fifth place Cole Seely by Lap 4. However, that was as far up as Tomac got for the evening. An early favorite to battle for the championship, Tomac has only a fifth and sixth to start the season, putting him 19 points behind leader Roczen.

Rookie Cooper Webb struggled on this factory Yamaha YZ450F, finishing 14th on the night. After an 11th place start, he never ran in the top 10. His teammate, Chad Reed, finished ninth, rebounding from his DNF at A1.

2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Results – Round 2 – San Diego

Ken Roczen – Honda CRF450R Ryan Dungey – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Marvin Musquin – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Jason Anderson – Husqvarna FC 450 Cole Seely – Honda CRF450R Eli Tomac – Kawasaki KX450F Weston Peick – Suzuki RM-Z450 Davi Millsaps – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Chad Reed – Yamaha YZ450F Justin Bogle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Josh Grant – Kawasaki KX450F Dean Wilson – Yamaha YZ450F Broc Tickle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Cooper Webb – Yamaha YZ450F Vince Friese – Honda CRF450R Jake Weimer – Suzuki RM-Z450 Justin Brayton – Honda CRF450R Tommy Hahn – Yamaha YZ450F Fredrik Noren – Honda CRF250R Blake Baggett – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Cade Clason – Honda CRF450R Alex Ray – Husqvarna FC450



2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after two rounds of 17)