2017 Quail Motorcycle Gathering Dates Announced | Norton Theme

2017 Quail Motorcycle Gathering Dates

For the past eight years, the Quail Lodge & Golf Club has been a prime destination for motorcyclists–especially those with a passion for the vintage and rare. Nothing changes for 2017, as the lodge will host May 6 the 9th annual The Quail Motorcycle Gathering, presented by GEICO Motorcycle.

The Quail Motorcycle Gathering caters to those who have a passion for classic and vintage motorcycles, as well as rare modern bikes. Besides the motorcycles on display, the event features leading motorsports and lifestyle vendors, live music, food and beverages.

The 2017 activities begin Friday, may 5, with The Quail Ride, which features 100 motorcyclists riding throughout the Monterey Peninsula. The show opens Saturday, May 6, and for 2017 has a theme of “Norton Motorcycles—Celebrating 50 Years of the Norton Commando.”

Video Highlights of 2016 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering

Those interested in displaying a motorcycle on the lawn during the 2017 Quail Motorcycle Gathering should fill out the application form here. Tickets are now on sale for the 9th Annual event! Attendees can take advantage of holiday discounts by purchasing online through December 31, 2016. Tickets will be available online and at the gate through the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased at quaillodgetickets.com.

A limited number of rooms are available at Quail Lodge and are expected to book quickly. Rooms and rates are based on availability at the time of booking and cannot be guaranteed, and a two-night minimum stay is required. For more information and to make your reservation visit quaillodge.com.

Companies interested in event sponsorship or advertising in The Quail Motorcycle Gathering 2017 Program should contact April Morris, Sponsorship Sales & Logistics Manager by phone at 1 (831) 620-8835 or by email at aprilmorris@quaillodge.com