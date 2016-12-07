2017 KTM Adventure Rider Rally Dates & Location Announced

2017 KTM Adventure Rider Rally (Video Teaser)

KTM was always at the forefront of adventure touring, the quickest growing segment of motorcycling worldwide. Catering to its customers and fans of ADV riding, the Austria-based brand returns in 2017 to host its three-day KTM Adventure Rider Rally in Colorado.

The 14th annual KTM adventure rally—the only national festival for KTM owners and enthusiasts—is set for Friday, September 15, through Sunday, September 17, at the same location as the 2016 edition: the village of Crested Butte, Colo.

The 2017 KTM Adventure Rider Rally provides the ultimate playground for KTM adventure and enduro owners, but is also open to all brands of street-legal motorcycles. Besides rides of various skill levels, participants can learn about 2017 KTM Adventure models during technical overviews, and have the opportunity to demo the new fleet.

Participants are encouraged to register early as space is limited for this event. The pre-registration price is $175 per person, which includes meals, as well as an event hat and t-shirt. The rally includes appearances from KTM professional athletes as well as Saturday awards night, games and more, KTM reports.

KTM has secured a group rate for lodging at the host hotel – Crested Butte Mountain Resort. For more information on accommodations, scheduling and registration, please visit the KTM Adventure Rider Rally.