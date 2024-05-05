2024 Honda CB500F First Look [6 Fast Facts, Plus Photos]

With its punchline “Ready to Race” you have to take KTM seriously in the performance world, and so this week, Editors Don Williams and Nic de Sena discuss the new KTM 990 Duke. Although in engine capacity terms it’s almost a liter-bike, actually the 990 Duke is classed as a middleweight. But, having thrashed this beauty around the roads of southern Spain, Nic chats with Don and gives his reason why this mid-size beast is clearly punching above its weight.

In the second segment this week, Arthur Coldwells has a really enjoyable chat with Richard Worshum, co-Founder and Designer of the exquisite retro-style Janus motorcycles. Although manufactured in Goshen, Indiana, with modern materials and using modern engines, the Janus range of bikes clearly hearken back to a much simpler time. Richard admits they can hardly be considered performance machines, so what exactly is it that makes these machines so darned attractive? Is it just the cool looks, or is there something else that’s maybe not quite so obvious?

