2024 Honda CB500F First Look [6 Fast Facts, Plus Photos]

For its 11th year, the Honda CB500F gets a few significant updates. While there aren’t many changes, they impact different aspects of the naked upright sportbike. With that in mind, let’s delve into the 2024 Honda CB500F and what it has to offer.
- Traction control is standard on the 2024 Honda CB500F. The system is defeatable and controlled via the new left-handlebar switchgear.
- The ECU has been revised for improved acceleration. Honda engineers accomplished this via modifications to the air/fuel ratio and ignition timing.
- Along with the new switchgear comes a five-inch TFT display. The new dash has three user-selectable display designs—Bar, Circle, and Simple.
- The 2024 Honda CB500F gets new styling, but it’s still not an R-class Neo Sports Café model enough, though Honda describes it as “streetfighter-inspired.” Regardless, the half-liter F looks more aggressive than last year, thanks to a new headlight shroud. Honda says the new shroud is functional, so consider it a bikini fairing if you like. The headlight is a new LED design. Honda describes the styling as “streetfighter-inspired”.
- Returning in the 471cc DOHC parallel-twin. The chassis is also unchanged, though the bike loses two pounds in the transition to 2024. A Showa SFF-BP inverted 41mm fork is used with a single shock. There are no damping adjustments—only shock spring-preload. The 296mm front discs are back, along with the radially mounted Nissin calipers.
- The changes add up to just a $100 price increase. The 2024 Honda CB500F has an MSRP of $6899. For comparison, that is $1300 more than the new 2024 Kawasaki Z500 ABS—a shocker! We’ll be testing the latest CB500F as soon as we can get our gloves on one. It will be easy to decide what color to test; the CB500F is only available in Matte Black Metallic.
2024 Honda CB500F ABS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 471cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.5
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 296mm discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted Nissin calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
- Rake: 25.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 31.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 414 pounds
- Colors: Matte Black Metallic
2024 Honda CB500F ABS Price: $6899 MSRP