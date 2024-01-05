2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition First Look [17 Fast Facts]

When reigning Monster Energy Supercross Champion Chase Sexton lines up at the 2023 Supercross Championship Series opener tomorrow evening, he will be racing a motorcycle based on the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. The Factory Edition differs from the standard bike in several ways, so let’s go over them.

  1. The new KTM CUO (Connectivity Unit Offroad) is standard. In addition to tuning the engine and logging data, the software assists the rider in suspension setup.
  1. The 2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition frame has new flex characteristics. To ensure you don’t miss it, the frame is anodized KTM orange.

  1. Complementing the new frame feel are new settings for the WP Xact suspension units. 
  1. The WP Xact fork legs are grasped by KTM Factory orange-anodized triple clamps. These allow for either a 20mm or 22mm offset to personalize the handling. 
  1. Switchgear on the handlebar allows you to change settings between two power maps, adjust traction control, set launch control, and enable the quickshifter. A mechanical holeshot device is standard and works in concert with launch control.

  1. A quickshifter allows clutchless full-throttle upshifts from 2nd gear up to 5th gear.
  1. Cooling of the motor is improved by updated radiator shrouds. KTM tells us that the rider interface with the plastic has also been enhanced.
  1. The bottom end of the SOHC motor gets a Hinson clutch cover.

2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition First Look: Price

  1. Exhaust gases exit through a titanium Akrapovič muffler. KTM claims an increase in low-rpm power with this slip-on muffler.
  1. A high-end Selle Dalla Valle seat is the perch for the rider. As you can see, it’s KTM orange.
  1. Gray ODI lock-on grips are attached to a Neken tapered aluminum handlebar.

2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition First Look: For Sale

  1. KTM Factory wheels are shod with Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires. The wheels feature orange-anodized CNC-machined aluminum hubs laced to D.I.D DirtStar rims. The tires are Dunlop’s latest design for motocross. The rear hub has an orange aluminum sprocket bolted to it.
  1. The front disc has a carbon composite guard. Hydraulics are by Brembo.
  1. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics let everyone know you have the Factory Edition.


  2. Aaron Plessinger (#7) will also be racing a version of the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Sexton will run #1 in Supercross and #4 in Pro Motocross.
  1. There is a 250 version with the same set of upgrades. Tom Vialle and Julien Beaumer will campaign the 2024 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition in Supercross this year.
  2. The MSRP for the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition is $12,449. The price tag on the 250 version is $11,349.

Studio photography by Fotografie Mitterbauer
Location photography by Philip Platzer

2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
  • Displacement: 449cc
  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
  • Starter: Electric
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
  • Muffler: Akrapovič titanium slip-on
  • Lubrication: Pressure w/ 2 oil pumps
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Final drive: 520 Gold chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel w/ aluminum/polyamide subframe
  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum Neken
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
  • Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX34
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/80 x 19
  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
  • Rake: 26.1 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37.7 inches
  • Ground clearance: 13.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.9 gallons
  • Curb weight: 240 pounds

2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Price: $12,449 MSRP

2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Photo Gallery

