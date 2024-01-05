2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition First Look [17 Fast Facts]

When reigning Monster Energy Supercross Champion Chase Sexton lines up at the 2023 Supercross Championship Series opener tomorrow evening, he will be racing a motorcycle based on the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. The Factory Edition differs from the standard bike in several ways, so let’s go over them.
- The new KTM CUO (Connectivity Unit Offroad) is standard. In addition to tuning the engine and logging data, the software assists the rider in suspension setup.
- The 2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition frame has new flex characteristics. To ensure you don’t miss it, the frame is anodized KTM orange.
- Complementing the new frame feel are new settings for the WP Xact suspension units.
- The WP Xact fork legs are grasped by KTM Factory orange-anodized triple clamps. These allow for either a 20mm or 22mm offset to personalize the handling.
- Switchgear on the handlebar allows you to change settings between two power maps, adjust traction control, set launch control, and enable the quickshifter. A mechanical holeshot device is standard and works in concert with launch control.
- A quickshifter allows clutchless full-throttle upshifts from 2nd gear up to 5th gear.
- Cooling of the motor is improved by updated radiator shrouds. KTM tells us that the rider interface with the plastic has also been enhanced.
- The bottom end of the SOHC motor gets a Hinson clutch cover.
- Exhaust gases exit through a titanium Akrapovič muffler. KTM claims an increase in low-rpm power with this slip-on muffler.
- A high-end Selle Dalla Valle seat is the perch for the rider. As you can see, it’s KTM orange.
- Gray ODI lock-on grips are attached to a Neken tapered aluminum handlebar.
- KTM Factory wheels are shod with Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires. The wheels feature orange-anodized CNC-machined aluminum hubs laced to D.I.D DirtStar rims. The tires are Dunlop’s latest design for motocross. The rear hub has an orange aluminum sprocket bolted to it.
- The front disc has a carbon composite guard. Hydraulics are by Brembo.
- Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics let everyone know you have the Factory Edition.
- Aaron Plessinger (#7) will also be racing a version of the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Sexton will run #1 in Supercross and #4 in Pro Motocross.
- There is a 250 version with the same set of upgrades. Tom Vialle and Julien Beaumer will campaign the 2024 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition in Supercross this year.
- The MSRP for the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition is $12,449. The price tag on the 250 version is $11,349.
Studio photography by Fotografie Mitterbauer
Location photography by Philip Platzer
2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
- Displacement: 449cc
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
- Starter: Electric
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Muffler: Akrapovič titanium slip-on
- Lubrication: Pressure w/ 2 oil pumps
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 520 Gold chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel w/ aluminum/polyamide subframe
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum Neken
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX34
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 19
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.7 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.9 gallons
- Curb weight: 240 pounds
2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Price: $12,449 MSRP