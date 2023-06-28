2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X First Look [A Dozen Fast Facts]

Welcome to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast, Motos and Friends, brought to you by the Yamaha R7 – a new generation of supersport machine.

On paper, the BMW M 1000 R is an absolutely spectacular machine. It’s the upright naked superbike version of the S 1000 R, with the motor from the track-focused S 1000 RR in a comfortable to ride package. In our first segment this week, Nic de Sena takes the M 1000 R on to the street and to the track, and he reports back on what all the fuss is about.

00:39:34. Our snippet this week comes to you from the MV Agusta factory is Varese, Italy. As you may or may not know, KTM’s parent company—The Pierer Mobility Group—late last year acquired a significant stake in the fabled Italian racing brand that produces arguably the most beautiful motorcycles in the world. I spoke to three of the key players (Timur Sardarov, CEO; Luca Martin, COO; and Florian Kecht, CSO for KTM) in that partnership. I managed to get their take on exactly what PMG will bring to MV Agusta, how likely the company is to survive, and whether this is real—or just smoke and mirrors.

01:06:27. Our second segment, brings you Part 2 of Neale Bayly’s fascinating chat with iconic racer and 5-time Daytona 200 Winner, Scott ‘Mr Daytona’ Russell. The native Georgian of course needs no introduction, but in case you missed it, you can hear Part 1 of his interview ‘Scott Russell Unfiltered’ here. Neale and Scott have been friends for many years, and Scott opens up about the challenges he’s faced; the ups and downs of life after racing—after that unfortunate and horrendous crash at Daytona that ended his career. We’re happy to say that Scott is thriving now.

So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling—we hope you enjoy this episode!

