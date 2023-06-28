2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X First Look [A Dozen Fast Facts]

Triumph is expanding its Scrambler line with the all-new 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X. It’s the British company’s first single-cylinder scrambler since the T25T Trail Blazer of the early 1970s. The Scrambler 400 X is true to form, as it is an off-road capable relative of a street bike—the also-new Triumph Speed 400. So, let’s unscramble the facts so you know what this motorcycle is all about.
- The wheels establish the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X as a motorcycle you can take into the dirt. Although it doesn’t have wire-spoke wheels, the 400 X does have a 19-/17-inch wheelset with ADV-class Metzeler Karoo Street tires sporting a 70/30 street/dirt bias. However, with these wheels, you can go with tires more suited to off-road riding, should you prefer the dirt end of the scrambler perspective. If you like the scrambler styling but want to stick to the pavement, more street-oriented tires are available. ABS is standard, and can be disabled for off-pavement riding.
- Triumph gave the 2024 Scrambler 400 X semi-long travel suspension. Each wheel has nearly six inches of travel. The fork is an inverted Showa design, and the rear shock has a piggyback reservoir. Adjustment is limited to shock spring-preload.
- The Scrambler 400 X’s dedicated chassis produces different geometry than its Speed 400 brother. The Street’s wheelbase is stretched 1.6 inches, giving the Scrambler 400 X a 55.8-inch wheelbase. The Scrambler has 4.3 inches of trail, an increase of 0.3 inches over the Speed. While those two numbers suggest increased stability, some agility is regained with just 23.2 degrees of rake, down 1.4 degrees from the Speed. The Scrambler 400 X’s seat is 32.8 inches above the ground, 1.7 inches higher than the Speed 400.
- Many model-specific features up the curb weight of the Scrambler 400 X to 395 pounds, 20 pounds more than the Speed 400. Adding to the weight is a larger-diameter front wheel, longer travel suspension, extended wheelbase, a larger front brake disc, wider handlebar, handguards, different mirrors, and a larger brake pedal. The Scrambler has a two-piece seat, compared to a single-piece seat on the Street, though we’re not sure if there’s any weight difference either way.
- The 2024 Scrambler 400 X gets the same liquid-cooled DOHC single as the Speed 400. The all-new motor—a collaboration between Triumph UK and Bajaj Auto in India—is decisively oversquare and likes revs to produce power. The torque peak of 28 ft-lbs comes at 6500 rpm, and 40 horses come on-line at 8000 rpm. However, the four-valve motor has impressive torque numbers from 2500 rpm all the way to the 9500 rpm redline, which should make it easy to ride on- and off-road.
- Like the Speed 400, the Scrambler 400 X has an exhaust that runs under the motor. While that may not fit the Scrambler persona, it keeps the catalytic converter away from the rider’s leg.
- The motor has Bosch ride-by-wire fueling and ignition. While there is only one power mode, traction control is standard and defeatable.
- The power is run through a six-speed transmission. The compact clutch has assist and slip functions.
- LEDs are used for all lighting.
- The dash offers plenty of information in both modern and classic ways. The speedometer is analog style, with an LCD dash grafted onto the right side. The LCD lets you know your gear position, rev count, fuel gauge, and other pertinent information. There’s also a powered USB-C port.
- The key has a transponder chip and locks up electronic circuits when removed. This is a deterrent to ride-away theft.
- No price has been announced for the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X. However, Triumph promises that it will be “competitively priced.” If you’re in India, you’ll have access to the X very soon. That’s no surprise, as the bike will be built in India by Bajaj Auto, and by Triumph in Brazil and Thailand. The rest of the world will have to wait until the first quarter of 2024.
2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 398cc
- Bore x stroke: 89.0 x 64.0mm
- Maximum power: 40 horsepower @ 8000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 28 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.1:1
- Fueling: Bosch ride-by-wire EFI
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions
- Final drive: X- ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ aluminum cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm Showa Big Piston inverted fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable piggyback-reservoir shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: V-spoke cast-aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Tires: Metzeler Karoo Street
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ floating caliper
- ABS: Bosch dual channel
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.8 inches
- Rake: 23.2 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 395 pounds
COLORS
- Matte Khaki Green and Fusion White
- Carnival Red and Phantom Black
- Phantom Black and Silver Ice
2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price: $TBA MSRP