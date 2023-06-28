2023 RedBud National Motocross Fantasy Tips [8 Fast Facts]

After a weekend off, the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series is back. That also means RMFantasyMX.com fantasy motocross is back, so it’s time to pick your top five riders and the P7 Wild Card. There’s a wrinkle for this weekend’s RedBud National—Jason Anderson is back—so let’s fill out that fantasy card.
Update: Cooper Webb is out for RedBud National and Chase Sexton is in. Positioning Sexton is tricky, as we don’t know what his fitness will be. The temperatures at Buchanan, Michigan, will be in the 80s, with a chance of Thunderstorms. I’m replacing Webb with Sexton for P4, and we’ll watch how it plays out.
- As usual, Jett Lawrence is the prohibitive favorite to win. He is eight-for-eight motos coming into RedBud, so there’s no reason to think he’ll finish anywhere other than at the top of the podium.
- Adam Cianciarulo is moving in the right direction, with a 6-5-4-3 overall record this year. That’s textbook steady improvement, so it’s time to give him a podium pick. That trend points to a P2 at RedBud.
- Dylan Ferrandis has six podiums in eight motos, earning him the P3 slot. There are a few caveats to this pick. Although Ferrandis has six podiums, five of them are for P3. Ferrandis has finished one spot behind Cianciarulo at the last two rounds, so P3 it is for Ferrandis.
- Cooper Webb is next, as he’s a lock for the top five. Webb’s overall record is 5-3-3-5, and you don’t have to be a math wizard to know that averages out to P4.
- Aaron Plessinger has gone 4-4-2-8 overall in the first four rounds, so you don’t want to leave him out of the top five. As all the other positions are spoken for, and his overall results average P4.5, Plessinger ranks P5.
- There are three more riders to consider, and one of them will be your P7 Wild Card—Ty Masterpool, Garrett Marchbanks, and Jason Anderson. This is Anderson’s first ride back, so you have only his reputation to go on. Masterpool is on a 6-6-7 overall run, so P7 is right here. Marchbanks is 7-6 overall at the last two Nationals. All three choices are equally valid. I’m going to roll the dice with Jason Anderson.
- I should have had a stronger belief in Ken Roczen at High Point because it cost me points. I’m now barely in the top half of RMFantasyMX players after a pretty good start. Anderson could make me regret leaving him out of the top five at RedBud. Really, UM Associate Editor Kelly Callan should be writing this—she’s in the top one-percent in RMFantasyMX!
- We have a 2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule. Check it out so you don’t miss a gate drop.
2023 RedBud National Motocross Fantasy Picks (Updated)
- Jett Lawrence
- Adam Cianciarulo
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Chase Sexton
- Aaron Plessinger
Wild Card P7: Jason Anderson
Photography by Align Media et al
2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Standings (after 4 of 11 rounds)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 200 points (8 moto wins, 8 moto podiums, 8 moto top 5s)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 151 (6P, 6 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 147 (3P, 7 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 138 (2P, 6 T5)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 134 (1P, 5 T5)
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 92 (3 T5)
- Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas, 85
- Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 81
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 79
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 78
- Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 63 (1P, 1 T5)
- Romaine Pape, GasGas, 57
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 53
- José Butron, GasGas, 50 (1 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 44 (2P, 2 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 41
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 36 (1P, 1 T5)
- Ryan Surratt, Honda, 33
- Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 32
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 20
- Kaeden Amerine, Kawasaki, 18
- Brandon Ray, Honda, 18
- Luca Marsalisi, Yamaha, 17
- Dante Oliveira, KTM, 15
- Max Miller, KTM, 13
- Christopher Prebula, KTM, 12
- Tyler Stepek, Honda, 11
- Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 9
- Jace Kessler, Honda, 9
- Chandler Baker, Kawasaki, 7
- RJ Wageman, Yamaha, 5
- Trevor Schmidt, KTM, 4
- Jacob Runkles, GasGas, 4
- Bryce Hammond, Honda, 3
- Cody Groves, GasGas, 3
- Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2
- Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 1
- Bryce Shelly, KTM, 1
- Bryton Carroll, Yamaha, 1
- Richard Taylor, Yamaha, 1