2024 Kawasaki KLX300 and KLX300SM First Look [8 Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-
2024 Kawasaki KLX300 First Look: Price
KLX300.

The 2024 Kawasaki KLX300 and KLX300SM benefit from facelifts this year. Both models get new bodywork and styling updates. Most of the changes apply to both the dual-sport KLX300 and supermoto KLX300SM, so let’s review them.

  1. There’s a new, smaller LED headlight with a new cowling. Styling is cleaned up with new headlight mount covers. The low-beam LEDs are on the top of the headlight, with the high-beam LEDs close to the fender—it initially sounds counterintuitive, but it makes sense with the new-shape high-mount fenders.
KLX300SM.
  1. The two KLX300s get a new rear fender design, plus a new front fender for each. The 2024 KLX300SM has a street-oriented version of the front fender, while the KLX300’s fender is designed for off-road duty. The top rear fender is patterned after the KX motocrossers, with a matching lower fender. The taillight is tucked in farther for a cleaner look and reduced likelihood of damage.
  1. The KLX300s get new radiator shrouds, also inspired by the KXes. The new shrouds are longer, but an inch narrower at the front.

  1. The seat cover is now two-tone.
  1. The new side covers are a two-piece/two-tone design. Like the radiator shrouds, the new side covers are narrower. Like the new headlight cowl, the styling gives them less of a number-plate look.

  1. The 2024 Kawasaki KLX300 and KLX300SM continue to share the same motor. It’s a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, oversquare, DOHC, four-stroke single. Both have a six-speed transmission.
  1. The big differences between the two Kawasaki motorcycles are the suspension travel and wheels, which also changes the geometry. The KLX300 dual-sporter has the genre-standard 21-/18-inch wheelset, while the KLX300SM has 17-inch wheels, as you would expect on a supermoto. The KLX300 has off-road-friendly tires, while the SM goes with street tires. Suspension travel is about an inch shorter on the SM, giving it a seat height below 34 inches—more than an inch lower than the dual-sport bike. For off-road stability, the KLX300 has considerably more rake and trail, plus a slightly longer wheelbase. The two share a 240mm rear disc brake, while the SM gets a 50mm-larger 300mm front disc for slowing it down at highway speeds. We have tested the KLX300 and KLX300SM.
KLX300.
  1. You will pay $400 more for the 2024 Kawasaki KLX300SM than the KLX300. MSRP for the KLX300 is $6199, though you will pay $200 more if you want the Cypher Camo Gray colorway. Both bikes share the Battle Gray color, while Lime Green is KLX300-only, and the KLX300SM gets Phantom Blue exclusively. Both models should be on the showroom floor of Kawasaki dealers sooner rather than later. 

2024 Kawasaki KLX300 (and KLX300SM) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
  • Displacement: 292cc
  • Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 61.2mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.1:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle body
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multidisc
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Compression-damping adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork; 10.0 inches (KLX300SM: 9.1 inches)
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable remote-reservoir shock; 9.1 inches (KLX300SM: 8.1 inches)
  • Tires: Dunlop D605 (KLX300SM: IRC Road Winner RX-01)
  • Front tire: 3.00 x 21 (KLX300SM: 110/70 x 17)
  • Rear tire: 4.60 x 21 (KLX300SM: 130/70 x 17)
  • Front brake: 250mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper (KLX300SM: 300mm petal disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper)
  • Rear brake: 240mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 56.7 inches (KLX300SM: 56.5 inches)
  • Rake: 26.7 degrees (KLX300SM: 25 degrees)
  • Trail: 4.2 inches (KLX300SM: 2.8 inches)
  • Seat height: 35.2 inches (KLX300SM: 33.9 inches)
  • Ground clearance: 10.8 inches (KLX300SM: 9.3 inches)
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons
  • Curb weight: 302 pounds (KLX300 SM: 304 pounds)
  • KLX300 colors: Lime Green; Battle Gray; Cypher Camo Gray (+$200)
  • KLX300SM colors: Battle Gray; Phantom Blue

2024 Kawasaki KLX300 Price: $6199 MSRP
2024 Kawasaki KLX300SM Price: $6599

2024 Kawasaki KLX300 Photo Gallery

2024 Kawasaki KLX300SM Photo Gallery

