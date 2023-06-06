2024 Kawasaki KLX300 and KLX300SM First Look [8 Fast Facts]

The 2024 Kawasaki KLX300 and KLX300SM benefit from facelifts this year. Both models get new bodywork and styling updates. Most of the changes apply to both the dual-sport KLX300 and supermoto KLX300SM, so let’s review them.
- There’s a new, smaller LED headlight with a new cowling. Styling is cleaned up with new headlight mount covers. The low-beam LEDs are on the top of the headlight, with the high-beam LEDs close to the fender—it initially sounds counterintuitive, but it makes sense with the new-shape high-mount fenders.
- The two KLX300s get a new rear fender design, plus a new front fender for each. The 2024 KLX300SM has a street-oriented version of the front fender, while the KLX300’s fender is designed for off-road duty. The top rear fender is patterned after the KX motocrossers, with a matching lower fender. The taillight is tucked in farther for a cleaner look and reduced likelihood of damage.
- The KLX300s get new radiator shrouds, also inspired by the KXes. The new shrouds are longer, but an inch narrower at the front.
- The seat cover is now two-tone.
- The new side covers are a two-piece/two-tone design. Like the radiator shrouds, the new side covers are narrower. Like the new headlight cowl, the styling gives them less of a number-plate look.
- The 2024 Kawasaki KLX300 and KLX300SM continue to share the same motor. It’s a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, oversquare, DOHC, four-stroke single. Both have a six-speed transmission.
- The big differences between the two Kawasaki motorcycles are the suspension travel and wheels, which also changes the geometry. The KLX300 dual-sporter has the genre-standard 21-/18-inch wheelset, while the KLX300SM has 17-inch wheels, as you would expect on a supermoto. The KLX300 has off-road-friendly tires, while the SM goes with street tires. Suspension travel is about an inch shorter on the SM, giving it a seat height below 34 inches—more than an inch lower than the dual-sport bike. For off-road stability, the KLX300 has considerably more rake and trail, plus a slightly longer wheelbase. The two share a 240mm rear disc brake, while the SM gets a 50mm-larger 300mm front disc for slowing it down at highway speeds. We have tested the KLX300 and KLX300SM.
- You will pay $400 more for the 2024 Kawasaki KLX300SM than the KLX300. MSRP for the KLX300 is $6199, though you will pay $200 more if you want the Cypher Camo Gray colorway. Both bikes share the Battle Gray color, while Lime Green is KLX300-only, and the KLX300SM gets Phantom Blue exclusively. Both models should be on the showroom floor of Kawasaki dealers sooner rather than later.
2024 Kawasaki KLX300 (and KLX300SM) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 292cc
- Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 61.2mm
- Compression ratio: 11.1:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multidisc
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Compression-damping adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork; 10.0 inches (KLX300SM: 9.1 inches)
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable remote-reservoir shock; 9.1 inches (KLX300SM: 8.1 inches)
- Tires: Dunlop D605 (KLX300SM: IRC Road Winner RX-01)
- Front tire: 3.00 x 21 (KLX300SM: 110/70 x 17)
- Rear tire: 4.60 x 21 (KLX300SM: 130/70 x 17)
- Front brake: 250mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper (KLX300SM: 300mm petal disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper)
- Rear brake: 240mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.7 inches (KLX300SM: 56.5 inches)
- Rake: 26.7 degrees (KLX300SM: 25 degrees)
- Trail: 4.2 inches (KLX300SM: 2.8 inches)
- Seat height: 35.2 inches (KLX300SM: 33.9 inches)
- Ground clearance: 10.8 inches (KLX300SM: 9.3 inches)
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 302 pounds (KLX300 SM: 304 pounds)
- KLX300 colors: Lime Green; Battle Gray; Cypher Camo Gray (+$200)
- KLX300SM colors: Battle Gray; Phantom Blue
2024 Kawasaki KLX300 Price: $6199 MSRP
2024 Kawasaki KLX300SM Price: $6599
2024 Kawasaki KLX300 Photo Gallery
2024 Kawasaki KLX300SM Photo Gallery