2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Review [14 Fast Facts]

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 takes another step into the modern motorcycling world with the addition of traction control. It has been a few years since we tested the Ninja 650, so it’s always a good idea to revisit a long-time favorite to confirm it’s still competitive. Little did we know that we would be testing the new traction control feature before we even left Kawasaki’s driveway.
- The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650’s traction control works. It was raining when we hopped on the new Ninja 650 for the first time. We cranked up the traction control to its maximum, though there are just three settings—Modes 1 and 2, plus off. Progressively accelerating harder from green lights on the wet pavement, the rear wheel refused to spin up in Mode 2. At the same time, it didn’t make its presence known with intrusive power-cutting. Considering it is a basic design not informed by an IMU, it works impressively and transparently in the rain.
- Once the roads dried, we put the Ninja 650 traction control in Mode 1 and went on our merry way. Given the unpredictable nature of street riding, it never hurts to have a bit of leeway, so we stuck with Mode 1. Just as Mode 2 wasn’t distractingly meddling in the rain, Mode 1 does its job without drawing attention to itself—a perfect rider aid. If you find yourself doing a track day, we can see turning the traction control off, as you might get just a touch more performance and a more direct feel. However, in the real world of traffic, dirty roads, and oil, we’re happy to have the cushion Mode 1 provides.
- As has long been the case, the Ninja 650’s parallel twin is a friendly motor. The Ninja 650 has the least powerful engine in its class, trailing the Suzuki SV650 and the two Yamahas (naked MT-07 and faired YZF-R7) in both horsepower and torque. It’s noticeable when switching between motorcycles, though not an issue in typical city or sport riding. The DOHC motor has plenty of power to have a good time, without intimidating a new rider, let alone someone moving up from a bike such as the Ninja 400. So, while we can’t call the Ninja 650 slow, the motor is not as potent as its competitors, something we’re a bit surprised Kawasaki hasn’t addressed.
- The strength of the Ninja 650 motor is its ease of use. It has a broad midrange, so you’re always in the powerband. Although the twin will rev to 9500 rpm, by 8k, it’s time to shift and take advantage of the midrange torque production. This is the kind of power a learning rider can effortlessly exploit, as it doesn’t require white-knuckle rev counts to get the job done.
- The Ninja 650’s agile chassis saves the day. Riders looking for an urban sport bike will love the responsive Ninja 650. While it’s not an ideal platform for fast rural roads like Angeles Crest Highway, it is an absolute blast in confined urban twisties, such as Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles. The Ninja 650 turns on a dime, and the smooth motor makes it easy for anyone to make short work of the repeated tight corners. The ability to change direction and adjust lines means plenty of corner speed, which makes the most of the twin’s power.
- Kawasaki balanced the 2023 Ninja 650’s fixed-damping suspension between on-road practicality and sporting intentions. Track riders will notice how soft the suspension is. However, urban sport riders will appreciate the suspension’s ability to handle the sometimes-rough pavement on big city roads—even the fun ones that ride through canyons and along ridgelines. If you’re overriding the suspension, don’t complain—it’s time to move up to a more aggressive motorcycle. The Ninja 650 isn’t put off by broken pavement or uneven surfaces, though it’s not ready for the hardest of riders.
- The Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires can handle anything the Ninja 650 can dish out. There’s plenty of grip as you push the tires on urban roads, and the feel is impressive—something you need on low-quality pavement. Turn-in is predictable and confidence-inspiring, and the Ninja 650 is eager to get the power to the ground without drama. Even if conditions make it possible to spin up the Dunlop, you should have Mode 1 traction control ready to step in to keep things steady.
- Just as the power and suspension are forgiving, the Nissin brakes cover a multitude of sins. Initial and mid-stroke engagement of the 300mm front disc brakes is gentle. Those traditionally mounted two-piston Nissin calipers require plenty of pressure to stop hard—not great for experienced riders, but perfect for learners prone to error. The 220mm rear disc is usable and has good feel.
- We didn’t have the KRT Edition with optional ABS, and that was fine for us. However, for less experienced riders, it’s a good idea to pay the $600 premium for ABS, and enjoy the KRT Edition graphics that go with it. While you can get the KRT Edition without ABS, you can’t get ABS without also getting the KRT Edition. We definitely like the creatively named Pearl Robotic White / Metallic Matte Flat Raw Graystone / Ebony paint combo that runs $200 more than the Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Ebony colorway.
- While there’s no quickshifter for the slick six-speed transmission, the clutch is rider-friendly. It’s a slip-and-assist design. The assist function is great in-town and reduces hand fatigue, using engine torque to help actuate the clutch. The slip function is there to paper over your overly aggressive downshifts by allowing the clutch to slip a bit rather than skid the wheel when downshifting through too many gears too quickly. The clutch starts engaging early, and fully engages well before the left lever gets too far from the left grip—a feature newer riders will appreciate.
- Kawasaki’s proprietary Positive Neutral Finder of the transmission package, and we love it. Come to a stop in 1st gear and shift up—it will put you in neutral every time.
- Ergonomically, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 will make a broad range of riders happy. The riding position is slightly lean-forward, though the reach to the grips is not excessive. The footpegs don’t feel like they’re as far back as we’d like, though people have different preferences. Certainly, the footpeg placement is high enough to allow for generous cornering clearance. The seat is comfortable enough for all-day rides, in or out of town, and it sits at a welcoming 31.1 inches above the pavement, with the bike unladen. Both hand levers are adjustable for reach—a nice touch on a bike with a cable-actuated clutch.
- The 4.3-inch TFT display returns, and it’s a nice one. It has the essential information you need, though we miss air temperature. All the info is easily scrolled through via a left-thumb rocker switch, which also lets you choose between a white and black background. A button in the middle of the switch makes traction control adjustments a breeze. If you want to dig into the menu, you’ll want to stop the bike to use the two buttons flanking the dash. The dash can be paired with your smartphone via Bluetooth for use with Kawasaki’s Rideology The App. However, because there aren’t a lot of adjustments you can make electronically (or otherwise) on the Ninja 650, its utility is limited.
- The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a fantastic introduction to the sportbike world. Everything about it helps a new rider get going safely and smartly. At the same time, experienced riders will appreciate the comfort and the Ninja 650’s ease of use. It can also do duty as a commuter bike, though the wide mirrors present a challenge when lane-splitting and filtering. The Ninja 650 has a long history of being a superb all-around motorcycle that looks great; the latest version only reinforces that reputation.
Photography by Don Williams
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Shoei X-Fifteen
- Jacket: Alpinestars GP Tech V2 Tech-Air Compatible
- Gloves: Alpinestars GP Tech V2
- Jeans: Alpinestars Crank
- Shoes: Alpinestars Faster-3
2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 649cc
- Bore x stroke: 83.0 x 60.0mm
- Maximum torque: 48.5 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ two Keihin 36mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 300mm petal discs w/ Nissin 2-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ Nissin caliper
- ABS: Optional ($400 on KRT Edition only)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 degrees
- Seat height: 31.1 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 419 pounds (ABS: 423 pounds)
COLORS
- Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Ebony
- Pearl Robotic White / Metallic Matte Flat Raw Graystone / Ebony (+$200)
- Lime Green / Ebony KRT Edition (+$200)
2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price: $7999 ($8199, as tested)
