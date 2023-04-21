2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Review [14 Fast Facts]

Motos and Friends is brought to you by the new Schuberth E2 helmet. The Schuberth E2 is endless adventure!

In the first segment this week, Editor Don Williams brings you his impressions on the Kawasaki Ninja 650. The middleweight Ninja is a nice machine with a peppy motor; it’s super-easy to handle. The new Ninja now comes with Traction Control as well as ABS, making this bike even more suited to novice riders.

In the second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Michael Battaglia. Michael owned a Ducati dealership in Arizona until he sold it just before the pandemic hit. He now works for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Ride for Kids, the longest running national motorcycle charity program, with many events across the country. For over 30 years, the motorcycling community has helped families facing the deadliest childhood disease.”

