2023 Zapp i300 First Look [Award-Winning Electric Scooter]

One of our favorite aspects of the growing popularity of electric-propulsion two-wheelers is the opportunity to rethink design. Without any concerns about fuel tank or motor positioning, designers can get creative. The upcoming 2023 Zapp i300 has won a Red Dot Product Design Award, German Design Award, Good Design Awards Gold Winner, and three E-Mobility Awards.
Technology meets engineering on the Zapp i300. It features an exoskeleton frame design with alloy and chromoly steel, two swappable battery packs, an inverted fork, a radially mounted four-piston front brake caliper with a steel-braided line, front-wheel ABS, preload-adjustable progressive spring-rate shock, single-sided swingarm, Michelin tires, and a TFT display. Personalization options abound using a 3D configurator. The front fender, seat, and storage box can all be swapped to suit your needs or mood.
A featherweight at 203 pounds, the urban-aimed Zapp i300 has a 37-mile range in the five-horsepower Eco mode. If you let either of the two batteries get down to 20 percent of capacity, a battery can be juiced up to 80 percent charge in 40 minutes with a 220-volt power source. The batteries can be charged with a 110-volt outlet at a slower rate.
It’s a solo machine with a rider weight limit of 330 pounds, which should cover just about everyone. Zapp claims the i300 can accelerate to 30 mph from a standing start in 2.3 seconds and hit 50 mph in five seconds, making it easy to clear traffic.
“For the i300, we’ve created a design that blends old and new, one that simultaneously draws inspiration from the history of two-wheeled transport, and looks towards an exciting, electrified future,” according to Zapp Chief Design Officer Warin Thanathawee. “We’ve created a totally new design language that conveys Zapp’s technological advancement and high-performance credentials, all through appealing forms that are simple yet elegant.”
Based in London, the company’s first model will be a 1000-example limited edition 2023 Zapp i300 Carbon. Available only in Europe, the list price is €9490. The Carbon model shown in the studio photography features a carbon fiber front fender, diamond-cut wheels, red shock spring, and plaque. The Carbon edition will be followed by a standard model, as shown in other photos. “We are incredibly proud of the i300 Carbon Launch Edition.” Zapp Founder and CEO Swin Chatsuwan said. “It is our expression of performance and style.”
Zapp has a North American media relations arm and hopes to offer the standard 2023 Zapp i300 electric scooter directly to American customers with drop-ship delivery. There is no projected price in the United States. If you find yourself in Paris, you can visit Zapp’s flagship store and take one for a spin.
2023 Zapp i300 Carbon Specs
MOTOR
- Type: Permanent magnet synchronous
- Maximum power: 19 horsepower in Zapp mode; 15 hp in Power mode; 5 hp in Eco mode
- 0-30 mph: 2.3 seconds
- 0-50 mph: 5.0 seconds
- Top speed: 60 mph
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Clutchless single-speed
- Final drive: Carbon fiber belt
BATTERY
- Type: 72V Air-cooled lithium-ion
- Maximum capacity: 720 Wh (x2 onboard)
- Charging: 20-to-80 percent in 40 minutes at 220 volts
- Estimated range: 37 miles in Eco mode
CHASSIS
- Frame: Exoskeleton; alloy and chromoly
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 31mm fork; 3.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkageless spring-preload adjustable shock; 2.8 inches
- Front wheel: 14 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 14 x 4.25
- Tires: Michelin City Grip
- Front tire: 120/70 x 14
- Rear tire: 140/60 x 14
- Front brakes: 245mm disc w/ 4-piston radially mounted caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Front wheel only
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.4 inches
- Seat height: 29.5 inches
- Curb weight: 203 pounds
2023 Zapp i300 Carbon Price: €9490 MSRP
2023 Zapp i300 Photo Gallery
2023 Zapp i300 Carbon Photo Gallery