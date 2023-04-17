2023 Zapp i300 First Look [Award-Winning Electric Scooter]

Motos and Friends is brought to you by the new Schuberth E2 helmet. The Schuberth E2 is Endless Adventure!

This week on Motos & Friends we have something slightly different. Among the questions we get from you, our listeners, is whether rider schools are worth the money and effort, and do we have one we can recommend?

Well, the answer to both is a resounding “yes”. So, in response to popular demand, we decided this week to chat with Associate Editor Teejay Adams about her recent experience at the Yamaha Champions Riding School. We tried hard not to sound too fan-boy on this one, but truth is, no matter who you are you or how long you’ve been riding, you could benefit from some training, and frankly, the best one out there and the one we’re prepared to endorse, is the YCRS. We’re even prepared to incentivize a few of you. Please check the notes at the foot of this page and see how we could add an extra cashback reward if you’re booking a class, and this is in addition to the 10% discount you will get if you use our sign up code. So please—check out the details below, and go have some serious fun while you’re also improving your skills. You will be a safer, more complete rider if you do.

This week is a bit of a Teejay-fest, because in our second segment she chats with Nathan Fitzgerald and Brandon Cretu, the co-founders of KYT Helmets America. Brandon is also the exclusive importer of Ohvale in the United States, and he was instrumental in developing the MotoAmerica Mini Cup and is passionate about trying to help young people get into racing. Brandon’s personal racing résumé includes multiple appearances at the Isle of Man TT, the Macau GP, the Northwest 200, Ulster GP, as well as endurance racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the legendary Suzuka 8 Hours. Presumably he knows what it takes to fire up a racing career.

As you might imagine, both Nathan and Brandon are hard-core racing fans and were happy to chat with Teejay about the ups and downs of American and global racing, and where they see it going. She did her best to keep them under control. Hold on to your (KYT) helmets!

Ultimate Motorcycling/YCRS Discount+ Reward Program

1. For the UM 10% discount on all YCRS programs use code UltimateMC10

2. The first 20 students only who book the Champ U New Rider online course will receive a $20 cashback reward. Email producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com with your booking confirmation code and your preferred method for us to send you your reward.

3. The first 3 students only who book the 2-day Champ School course will receive a $200 cashback reward. Email producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com with your booking confirmation code and your preferred method for us to send you your reward.

Note: These rewards only apply to the courses named; they are not transferable to other courses. Offers only available to residents of the United States. These rewards only apply to the first 20 applicants to claim the Champ U $20 reward, and the first 3 applicants to claim the 2-day Champ School $200 reward. Once these rewards are claimed there will be no more. Please claim by email to producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com and include your booking code as proof of purchase. Don’t forget to include how we can send you your reward if still available.

