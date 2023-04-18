2023 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price, Colors]

The legend of the Suzuki GSX-R1000 K5 powerplant lives on in the 2023 Suzuki GSX-S1000 naked upright sportbike. Renowned for its torquey power delivery in 2005, the superbike-derived motor has been updated in the intervening 18 years to reduce emissions and increase street-worthiness. The engine has also picked up ride-by-wire technology and attendant rider aids along the way, including power modes and traction control. The six-speed transmission features a quickshifter, while the clutch has both assist and slipper functions.
There’s more to the 2023 Suzuki GSX-S1000 than the motor, of course. The twin-spar aluminum chassis is adorned with almost fully adjustable KYB suspension. Suzuki engineers have tuned the ergonomics for street riding, and there is a low-rise handlebar rather than clip-ons.
The chassis is compact, with a 57.5-inch wheelbase, and has 25 degrees of rake. Matched perfectly to the low-end and midrange grunt of the K5 motor, the chassis is nimble on the street and in the canyons, rather than focusing on stability at track speeds, which we found out when we tested the Suzuki GSX-S1000. Brembo handles deceleration in the front, along with non-adjustable ABS, and a Nissin caliper works the rear.
Keeping with the 2023 Suzuki GSX-S1000’s back-to-basics theme, there is no IMU, TFT display, or cruise control. That keeps the MSRP down to an attractive $11,499.
2023 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 999cc
- Bore x stroke: 73.4 mm x 59.0mm
- Maximum power: 150 horsepower @ 11,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 78 ft-lbs @ 9250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slip functions
- Final drive: 525 RK chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum twin-spar
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 43mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: TRP 6-spoke cast aluminum
- Tires: Dunlop Roadsport 2
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/50 x 17
- Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.5 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons
Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg
- Curb weight: 472 pounds
- Colors: Glass Sparkle Black; Metallic Triton Blue
2023 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Price: $11,499 MSRP