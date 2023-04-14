2023 Honda CRF300L Buyer’s Guide [Prices, Specs, Photos]

Updated by Honda two years ago, the Honda CRF300L is unchanged this year, save graphics and a modest price increase. Still highly affordable at $5399, the 2023 Honda CRF300L is a versatile motorcycle that can be used as an urban assault vehicle or out on local trails. It’s quiet and easy to ride, as long as you aren’t intimidated by the 34.7-inch seat height, which is mitigated by suspension sag and a narrow midsection.
As a street bike, the Honda CRF300L knows few boundaries. You can go anywhere in town, including over curbs when necessary and on undocumented off-road routes as they present themselves. Honda even offers the 38-liter top box in the action photos as an option—$436 for the top case, support, and mount, plus $66 for a lock. It’s a fun motorcycle in the canyons, thanks to the street-friendly IRC Trails GP tires.
Off-road, the Honda CRF300L is impressively capable, as long as you respect the 306-pound curb weight, soft suspension, and semi-knobbed tires. Instead of viewing it as a “dirt bike with lights,” appreciate its friendly trailbike characteristics and cush 10.2 inches of suspended wheel travel at both ends. The hand guards in the action photos run $25 a pair (red or black), with optional Enduro footpegs priced at $83 a pair.
The highly reliable liquid-cooled, fuel-injected DOHC motor puts out enough power to get a ticket on the freeway, and plenty of torque to pull you up hills on the local trails, as we found out when we tested the Honda CRF300L.
The 2023 Honda CRF300L retains its position as a street-oriented dual-sport motorcycle that is comfortable and welcoming to inexperienced riders on the dirt or street.
2023 Honda CRF300L Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder
- Displacement: 286cc
- Bore and stroke: 76 x 63 mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions
- Final drive: 520 O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm fork; 10.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 10.2 inches
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21; IRC Trails GP-21F
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R
- Front brake: 256mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($300)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.2 inches
- Rake: 27.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 34.7 inches
- Ground clearance: 11.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons
- Color: Red
- Curb weight: 306 pounds
2023 Honda CRF300L Price: $5399 MSRP
