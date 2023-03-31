2023 KTM 890 Duke R Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price, Photos]

The Super Scalpel, as KTM calls it, is back with a new color scheme. Positioned as a sportbike to prepare you for an eventual KTM 1290 Super Duke R purchase, the 2023 KTM 890 Duke R brings middleweight power to a chassis that weighs under 400 pounds with the 3.7-gallon tank filled.
Designed for intensive sport performance, the KTM 890 Duke R features a chromoly frame and WP Apex suspension with fully adjustable damping. The cast aluminum wheels are shod with aggressive Michelin Power Cup 2 tires, and Brembo Stylema calipers work on 320mm discs up front. The front braking system also gets a Brembo MCS master cylinder that is lever-ratio adjustable. Bosch 9.1 MP provides the ABS, which is cornering aware and has a performance-oriented supermoto mode. A WP steering damper is standard to enhance high-speed stability. We checked this all out when we tested the KTM 890 Duke R.
KTM provides a path to upgrade for that 2023 KTM 890 Duke R. There’s a Track mode that turns off the wheelie control and features launch control and nine levels of traction control. Electronic engine compression braking, cruise control, and tire pressure monitoring are also optional. The action photos show an accessories version of the motorcycle in action at the track.
2023 KTM 890 Duke R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 890cc
- Bore x stroke: 90.7 x 68.8mm
- Compression ratio: 13.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 8 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ DKK Dell’Orto 46mm throttle body
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: PASC slipper clutch
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable 43mm WP Apex fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Apex shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 3.5 x 17
- Rear wheel: 5.50 x 17
- Tires: Michelin Power Cup 2
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema calipers and Brembo MCS master cylinder
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Bosch 9.1 MP; defeatable w/ Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 24.3 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 399 pounds
2023 KTM 890 Duke R Price: $12,949 MSRP
2023 KTM 890 Duke R Photo Gallery