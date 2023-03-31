2023 KTM 890 Duke R Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price, Photos]

This week, Senior Editor Nic de Sena has just returned from the sunny South Africa launch of the new Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition. There are a host of upgrades from the standard Norden 901, and Nic gives us his thoughts on those, and how they affect the bike’s overall performance off-road and on.

You must be familiar with the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa, one of the most exciting sportbikes ever made. For 2023, the Hayabusa is even faster, and the most technologically advanced version ever. Visit suzukicycles.com to learn more, or of course get down to your local Suzuki dealer and check it out in person. Pictures do NOT do it justice!

In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Joe Begelfer. Joe was born in the Ukraine back when it was part of the old USSR, and he came to the US with his parents as a small child. Joe’s passion is for vintage and classic BMW boxer-twin motorcycles, and his collection includes some rare birds indeed. Joe is a real rider, and every one of the bikes in his collection is a real rider too. Joe’s prodigious knowledge and infectious enthusiasm about these quirky, older machines is fun to listen to. So from all of us here at Motos and Friends—we hope you enjoy this episode!

We love your feedback! Please send us your comments and suggestions at producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com and if you like Motos & Friends, hit the Subscribe button!