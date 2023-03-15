2023 Detroit Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [8 Fast Facts]

Indianapolis was quite a debacle in the RMFantasySX.com world of supercross fantasy leagues. Out of a possible 133 points, only one player scored over 88—congratulations to mdz537. That brings us to Ford Field in Detroit—the start of the second half of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series—in the wake of the bizarre Roczen/Barcia/Webb podium, with Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton nowhere near the top five. Let’s try to make sense of it all as we dole out our Detroit Supercross fantasy tips.
- Eli Tomac bounces back. Every time Tomac hasn’t won a race the year, he wins the next race. Further, Tomac’s motivation will be high, as he had to surrender the red plate to Cooper Webb after Indy. I’ve got Tomac to win in The Motor City.
- Cooper Webb will also be looking to bounce back after Indianapolis. If you had told Webb he would be behind Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen when the Indy checkers flew, he would have been bummed. If you said to him that meant he got the red plate, he would have been confused. Regardless of the odd results at Lucas Oil Stadium, look for Webb to be chasing Tomac again, and coming up just short at Ford Field. Note that Webb has seven podiums this year, including four P2 finishes. Picking Webb for P2 is a lucrative choice over the long haul, just short of Tomac for P1 every week.
- While certainly down, Chase Sexton is not out. His crashing has gotten predictable; in Indy, it cost him a lot of places—something that hasn’t happened this year. Although his only win was at the A2 Triple Crown, Sexton’s speed makes him a reliable threat to win. However, he always seems to make errors. So, until he cleans that up, the best I can do for Sexton is P3, where he has finished three times in nine races.
- The P4 slot is a toss-up between Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, and Aaron Plessinger. Each of these three riders has been in the top five twice in the last four rounds. That means you can’t count on any of them. Roczen is 11-5-7-1, Barcia is 6-7-4-2, and Plessinger is 4-6-9-4. Barcia is strongest over that stretch, so I’ve got him for P4. That’s not a solid choice, as Roczen has twice as many top-five performances in 2023 as Barcia, and Plessinger has one more top-five than Barcia. Still, I’m sticking with Barcia’s performances in the last four races.
- Jason Anderson continues to be the most reliable finisher outside of the Big 3. Anderson has never finished below P7 this year—the only other rider who can make that claim is Webb. Anderson has been in the top five at six of the seven last rounds. He has been in P5 in three of the previous four rounds, and within one position of P5 in all of the last five rounds. That’s P5 consistency.
- The Wild Card is P15, and that makes it tough. The lower you go in the field, the more difficult it is to pick someone. That’s compounded by the loss of riders ahead of the bottom third, which allows them to quietly move up the ranks without going any faster. Your choices are, in no particular order, Grant Harlan (17-14-18), Kyle Chisholm (18-16-DNS-14), Benny Bloss (16-17-12-16-DNQ), and Josh Hill (14-13-13-15-11). It really is a coin toss. My coin landed on Chiz for the Wild Card. Keep in mind that I have gotten zero Wild Cards right this year, but I’m usually off by one position. Maybe you should pick Bloss.
- Like most RMFantasySX players last week, I suffered. I amassed a grand total of 20 points—10 for Anderson, 5 each for Webb and Roczen. Nine rounds in, I’m just inside the top 40-percent of RMFantasySX players—not good. But, hope springs eternal!
- Check out our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing times. It will be re-run on Peacock on Monday, as if you want to wait for that.
tl;dr 2023 Detroit Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Eli Tomac
- Cooper Webb
- Chase Sexton
- Justin Barcia
- Jason Anderson
Wild Card P15: Kyle Chisholm
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 9 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 202 points (2 wins, 7 podiums, 9 top fives)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 201 points (5W, 6P, 7 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 189 (1W, 7P, 8 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 166 (2P, 6T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 164 (1W, 2P, 6 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 155 (2P, 3 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 154 (1P, 4T5)
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 119
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 93
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 92
- Justin Hill, KTM, 87
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
- Colt Nichols, Honda, 84
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 63
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
- Josh Hill, KTM, 54
- Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 37
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 37
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 33
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 31
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 28
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 27
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 23
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 22
- RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
- John Short, Kawasaki, 12
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 3
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
- Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 2
- Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2